Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 68,521 Ageas shares in the period from 13-06-2022 until 17-06-2022.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 13-06-2022 48,606 1,990,681 40.96 40.56 41.39 14-06-2022 6,000 244,489 40.75 40.49 41.19 15-06-2022 4,299 183,553 42.70 41.29 43.06 16-06-2022 5,268 218,870 41.55 41.21 42.21 17-06-2022 4,348 183,079 42.11 41.23 42.46 Total 68,521 2,820,672 41.17 40.49 43.06

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,308,391 shares for a total amount of EUR 143,482,407. This corresponds to 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

