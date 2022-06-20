Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 68,521 Ageas shares in the period from 13-06-2022 until 17-06-2022.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|13-06-2022
|48,606
|1,990,681
|40.96
|40.56
|41.39
|14-06-2022
|6,000
|244,489
|40.75
|40.49
|41.19
|15-06-2022
|4,299
|183,553
|42.70
|41.29
|43.06
|16-06-2022
|5,268
|218,870
|41.55
|41.21
|42.21
|17-06-2022
|4,348
|183,079
|42.11
|41.23
|42.46
|Total
|68,521
|2,820,672
|41.17
|40.49
|43.06
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,308,391 shares for a total amount of EUR 143,482,407. This corresponds to 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
Attachment