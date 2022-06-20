Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 68,521 Ageas shares in the period from 13-06-2022 until 17-06-2022.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
13-06-202248,6061,990,68140.9640.5641.39
14-06-20226,000244,48940.7540.4941.19
15-06-20224,299183,55342.7041.2943.06
16-06-20225,268218,87041.5541.2142.21
17-06-20224,348183,07942.1141.2342.46
Total68,5212,820,67241.1740.4943.06

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,308,391 shares for a total amount of EUR 143,482,407. This corresponds to 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

