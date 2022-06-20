English Dutch French

Regulated information, inside information, Leuven 20 June 2022 (17:40 CEST)

Update on share repurchase program

As part of the EUR 50 million share repurchase program, as confirmed on 20 May 2022, KBC Ancora has announced that it bought back a total of 65 158 shares in the period from 10 June 2022 to 17 June 2022.

The following transactions were carried out during the period in question:

Transaction date Number of shares Average price (EUR) Lowest price (EUR) Highest price (EUR) Total amount (EUR) Fri 10 June 2022 14 000 37.0211 36.5600 37.6400 518 295.40 Mon 13 June 2022 13 500 36.0995 35.8000 36.3800 487 343.25 Tue 14 June 2022 14 000 36.4390 36.1800 36.7000 510 146.00 Wed 15 June 2022 4 962 37.5794 37.0200 38.0200 186 468.98 Thu 16 June 2022 10 000 36.7343 36.5000 37.5000 367 343.00 Fri 17 June 2022 8 696 37.2279 36.6800 38.0800 323 733.82 TOTAL

(period concerned) 65 158 36.7312 35.8000 38.0800 2 393 330.45 TOTAL (overall repurchase program) 65 158 36.7312 35.8000 38.0800 2 393 330.45

All transactions were carried out in the central order book of Euronext Brussels.

Since the start of the share repurchase program on 10 June 2022, KBC Ancora has bought back 65 158 of its own shares, or 0.08% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 78 301 314), for an average price of 36.7312 euros per share and for a total amount of 2 393 330 euros. KBC Ancora has currently implemented 4.79% of the repurchase program.

The repurchase program runs within the limits of the share repurchase authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 October 2020.

---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company that holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group. Together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders, it ensures shareholder stability and the ongoing development of the KBC Group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have concluded a shareholders’ agreement to this end.

Financial calendar:

26 August 2022 Annual statement for the 2021/2022 financial year

27 September 2022 Annual Report for the 2022 financial year available

28 October 2022 General Meeting

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Press contact: Jan Bergmans

Tel. +32 (0)16 27 96 72

email: jan.bergmans@kbcancora.be or mailbox@kbcancora.be

Attachment