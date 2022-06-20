French English

Eurobio Scientific launches 2 new proprietary tests for the diagnosis of new variants of SARS-CoV-2 and Monkeypox

EBX 048 : a routine COVID screening test that simultaneously detects and identifies the presence of Omicron BA.1, Omicron BA.2 and Omicron BA.4/BA.5

EBX 060 : routine viral test for the differential diagnosis of simian pox, varicella and measles viruses

Paris, le June 20 2022, 5:45 pm

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French group in specialty in vitro medical diagnostics, announces today the availability of two new proprietary tests: EBX 048, Eurobioplex SARS-CoV-2 Fast-SVT (Screening and VOC1 Typing), developed́ specifically for routine screening of COVID-19 and identification of current variants including BA.4 /BA.5, and EBX 060, Eurobioplex SARS-CoV-2 Monkeypox Screening Test (hMPXV, VZV, Measles), developed́ specifically for routine screening of simian pox, varicella and measles viruses.

The proprietary EBX SARS-CoV-2 Fast-SVT is a real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR2) assay that, in a single test, identifies the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and detects the K417N (Omicron variant BA.x sublineage screening), S:V213G (Omicron variant BA.2 and BA.4/BA.5 sublineage screening) and L452R (BA.4/BA.5 sublineage screening in the presence of the S:V213G mutation) mutations in a qualitative manner. The presence of the 3 mutations thus allows the BA.4/BA.5 sublineages to be differentiated from other sublineages of the Omicron variant.

The proprietary EBX Monkeypox Screening Test (hMPXV, VZV, Measles) is a real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR2) test that, in a single test, identifies the presence of 3 viruses responsible for a clinical picture characterized in particular by a widespread rash.

These new tests, designed and developed by Eurobio Scientific's R&D department, are produced in-house, in its premises in Les Ulis - France and follows the ISO 13485 regulatory process. It is available in several versions allowing 25, 50, 100, 200 or 600 determinations to be performed simultaneously.

EBX SARS-CoV-2 Fast-SVT and EBX Monkeypox Screening Test (hMPXV, VZV, Measles) are immediately available for hospital and private laboratories, both in France and internationally in their CE-IVD and RUO versions, respectively.

In the area of rapid antigenic tests, Eurobio Scientific has also validated the efficacy of its proprietary EBS-1001 test for the detection of BA.4/BA.5 sub-variants.

With fully internalized R&D and production capabilities and appropriate regulatory expertise, Eurobio Scientific is once again demonstrating its ability to provide the market with tools to monitor the epidemiological evolution of all infectious diseases as closely as possible.

About Eurobio Scientific

Eurobio Scientific is a key player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and sells instruments and products for research laboratories, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Through many partnerships and a strong presence in hospitals, Eurobio Scientific has established its own distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products in the molecular biology field. The Group has approximately 164 employees and three production units based in the Paris region, in Germany and in the United States, and several affiliates based in Dorking UK, Sissach Switzerland, Bünde Germany and Utrecht in The Netherlands.

For more information, please visit : www.eurobio-scientific. com

The company is publicly listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris

Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices, Euronext European Rising Tech label.

Symbol: ALERS - ISIN Code: FR0013240934 - Reuters: ALERS.PA - Bloomberg: ALERS:FP

1 VOC : Variant of Concern

2 The "Polymerase Chain Reaction" (PCR) is a method based on the selective multiplication of target DNA sequences, which makes it possible to detect specific DNA sequences present in a product.

