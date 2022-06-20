Names of 48 Victims Of Impaired Driving Etched on Quebec Provincial Memorial

English French

QUEBEC CITY , June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The families of 48 people killed in impaired driving crashes gather today to see the names of their loved ones honoured on the new Quebec Provincial Memorial in Quebec City.



After lighting candles to recognize each victim, the family members and MADD Canada representatives will gather to officially unveil the Memorial, located in Parc de l’Amérique latine.

The Memorial consists of three columns set on a broken line to represent a broken road and the broken lives of those touched by impaired driving. The names of the victims will be etched on the translucent columns.

“This powerful memorial stands as a loving and lasting tribute to the innocent victims who have lost their lives as a result of impaired driving,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “We hope it brings their families some small comfort to have their loved ones’ memories honoured in this way, and we hope it is a strong and motivating reminder to all members of the public about the importance of never driving impaired.”

Among the special guests at today’s ceremony are Odette Lachance and Eric Dion. Their tireless efforts in memory of Thomas Ratté – Odette’s son and Eric’s godson, who was killed by an impaired driver in 2018 – were crucial to the development of this memorial.



Also part of today’s ceremony are the families of victims tragically killed in a horrific impaired driving crash in Beauport, Quebec, in September 2021. Dominic Lemieux lost his wife Shellie Fletcher-Lemieux, daughter Emma Lemieux, 10, and his father-in-law James Fletcher. Daniel Fortin lost his son Jackson Fortin, 14, oldest son of Shellie Fletcher-Lemieux. The families

organized a fundraiser in memory of their loved ones, raising $50,000 for Victim Services in Quebec and for this memorial to victims.

MADD Canada thanks the Commission de la capitale nationale du Québec for its support in creating this special monument.

Going forward, an annual ceremony will be held each year to recognize new names added to the Memorial.

MADD Canada has provincial Memorial Monuments in Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta, and is working to establish monuments in British Columbia, Ontario and Prince Edward Island.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.