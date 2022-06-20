Duggal Visual Solutions Plants 10,000 Trees in the US This Year With the Million Tree Challenge

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its founding, Duggal Visual Solutions has pushed the boundaries of the printing and graphics industry, innovating in both its technological capabilities and its commitment to the environment. Combining the highest quality printing with the industry standard in sustainability, Duggal is committed to making a positive environmental impact. In their latest commitment to making the world greener, Duggal has joined the Million Tree Challenge hosted by the international non-profit One Tree Planted to plant 10,000 new trees this year.

Amongst their list of accomplishments, Duggal has the only LEED Gold graphic production facility in the United States, with features including solar and wind power, rainwater collection, LED lighting, and sustainable building materials. They have attained every major green certification in the printing industry including Forestry Stewardship Council Certified (FSC), Sustainable Green Printer (SGP) status, and Rainforest Alliance certification. In 2021, Duggal recycled 79% of its waste and is proud to host 100% VOC-free printing presses.

The Million Tree Challenge is the next step in their green story, one that will make a positive impact on the National Forests of the U.S. Threatened by deforestation, climate change, and loss of wildlife, forests in the U.S. are facing unprecedented obstacles. The Million Tree Challenge, and the inspiring work of One Tree Planted, are helping to combat these challenges by equipping environmentally conscious businesses with the means to plant thousands of trees. For each tree planted, there is hope for a better, greener future.

Duggal is led by CEO Michael Duggal, recipient of the 2021 Franklin Award for outstanding industry and community service. The award is named after Benjamin Franklin, a printer by trade, with past recipients including U.S. Presidents Harry S. Truman and Dwight D. Eisenhower, former Mayor of NYC Michael Bloomberg, Publisher Malcolm Forbes, and Television Anchor Walter Cronkite. "We are proud to be a part of the million trees challenge, improving the environment is a core value at Duggal. Ecologically friendly forestry management also enables the paper we use in printing to come from a truly renewable natural resource," he says. Moving forward, Duggal plans to plant one tree for every project they complete for their customers annually in order to continue this important stewardship of our planet.

For more information about Duggal's green story and contributions to making the industry more sustainable, visit https://duggal.com/ourgreenstory.

