Traumatic Brain Injury Diagnostic Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Device, Technique [Intracranial Pressure Monitoring and Partial Pressure of Oxygen in Brain Tissue ], and End User

Key factors such as the rise in traumatic brain injuries and increased awareness regarding brain injuries are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years. However, the cost associated with TBI diagnostic equipment restrains the market growth.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for traumatic brain injury diagnostic equipment has slumped.The traumatic brain injury diagnostic equipment market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



China and India are major contributors to the market growth, owing to a few factors such as the rising adoption of traumatic brain injury diagnostic equipment and increasing road accidents.

Traumatic brain injury (TBI), a form of acquired brain injury, occurs when a sudden trauma causes damage to the brain.Symptoms of a TBI can be mild, moderate, or severe, depending on the level of the damage to the brain.



Imaging tests help in the diagnosis and prognosis of a TBI patient.People with mild to moderate injuries may receive skull and neck X-rays to check for bone fractures or spinal instability.



The imaging test is a computed tomography (CT) scan for moderate to severe cases.The American Association for the Surgery of Trauma (AAST) reported that trauma is the leading cause of death in individuals up to 45 years of age in the US.



TBI is one of the most significant causes of death in the US, and around 1,000,000 people suffer from this per year accounting for 23,000 hospitalizations. The National Inter-Ministerial Observatory of Road Safety (ONISR) published that 6,520 people were injured in road accidents in France in 2018. According to the data published in 2021 by the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding road injuries, about 1.3 million deaths are reported due to road accidents every year.

The increasing number of road accidents and critical cases eventually boosts the growth of the traumatic brain injury diagnostic equipment market.

Based on end user, the traumatic brain injury diagnostic equipment market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others.The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



However, the diagnostic centers segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Inter-Ministerial Observatory of Road Safety, and the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma are a few major secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the traumatic brain injury diagnostic equipment market.

