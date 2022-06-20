New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tilt Sensor Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material, Technology, and Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232614/?utm_source=GNW

The tilt sensor is primarily used for measuring the tilt in multiple axes of the reference plane and has several applications. It is used across various industry verticals such as mining, construction, consumer electronics, robotics, automotive, aerospace, aviation, gaming, and renewable energy. Requirement for numerous consumer electronics products such as smartphones, notebooks, portable computers, washing machines, and smart wearables is increasing substantially worldwide. High demand for consumer electronics products is anticipated to drive the demand for tilt sensors. The automotive industry is one of the major sectors contributing to the growing demand for tilt sensors in various vehicles.



The tilt sensor market is quite mature in developed nations and is growing substantially in many developing countries of the world.With a substantial rise in urbanization and industrialization and the rapid advancement in the internet of things (IoT) technology, the number of robots is going to rise remarkably in the coming years.



Utility of industrial robots is increasing across various domains such as manufacturing, construction, automotive, telecommunication, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and consumer electronics.The surge in the robot density in various developed countries is driving the demand for the tilt sensor required in robots.



To reduce emissions, the focus is growing on clean energy sources.This is giving rise to various solar power projects even in developing countries of the world.



The renewable energy sector is anticipated to be one of the largest contributors to market growth in the coming years. The growing financial sector, easy availability of home loans, and reducing rate of interest are giving a boost to the construction sector all over the world. Thus, the expanding real-estate sector is accelerating the requirement for tilt sensors.



The global tilt sensor market is segmented on the basis of material, technology, and industry.Based on material, the market is bifurcated into metal and non-metal.



Based on technology, the tilt sensor market is segmented into force balance, MEMS, and fluid filled. Based on industry, the market is segmented into mining & construction, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, aerospace, and others.



North America is the most technically advanced region owing to the presence of a well-established technology ecosystem, the existence of favorable economic policies, high acceptance of advanced technologies, and high GDP in countries such as the US and Canada.Further, technological advancements have led to highly competitive markets in the region.



With the increasing demand from customers for high-quality products and services, companies are continuously focusing on innovation to serve their customers in the best possible way.North America is renowned for high-quality industrial and consumer product manufacturing.



Manufacturers in the region are highly focused on meeting the end-user requirements by using advanced technologies, such as automation, to improve the production quality and optimize the overall manufacturing process.Construction and mining are the largest industry verticals where tilt sensors are widely used.



Tilt sensors are required in hydraulic levelling, road construction machines, drilling machines, mining equipment, mobile and stationary cranes and aerial lift platform levelling systems. The Morenci Mine is one of the famous copper mining projects in the United States. This project is operated by Freeport-McMoRan and is expected to operate until 2044. In 2020, the Morenci Mine produced an estimated 207.937Mt of run-of-mine (ROM). In 2020, the mine is expected to have produced 445.4 thousand tonnes of copper. consumer electronic products such as smartphones, handheld computers, and gaming consoles utilize tilt sensors in numerous ways. For instance, In smartphones, a tilt sensor is required to detect the angular position of the phone for the auto-rotate function to work. Sensata Technologies and TE Connectivity are the two major companies operating in the tilt sensor market in the North American region. Owing to considerable growth in various domains such as mining and construction, consumer electronics, robotics, aerospace, automotive, and power generation, demand for respective tilt sensors is anticipated to grow considerably in coming years across entire North America.



Automation Sensorik Messtechnik GmbH; elobau GmbH & Co. KG.; MEMSIC Semiconductor (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.; Positek; Welan Technologies Pvt Ltd.; Sensata Technologies, Inc.; Geosense; Parker Hannifin Corporation; Shanghai Zhichuan Electronic Tech CO., Ltd; and TE Connectivity Corporation are among the key players operating in the global tilt sensor market.

