Aseptic Packaging for Food and Beverages Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application

Aseptic packaging refers to the process of sterilizing food products and beverages separately before their packaging.Aseptic packaging is increasingly used for dairy products due to its various benefits, such as extended shelf-life, lower energy costs, and the elimination of required refrigeration during storage and distribution.



It is increasingly used as a packaging solution for ultra-high temperature (UHT) milk.The aseptically packaged UHT milk helps in providing complete protection against light and atmospheric oxygen.



There are different types of aseptic packaging products, such as cartons, bottles & cans, and sachets & pouches.Aseptic carton packaging is increasingly used for packaging as it provides various benefits along the supply chain.



The use of aseptic cartons provides various benefits to the manufacturers, which include long shelf life for the food and beverage product at ambient temperature and space-saving, which makes it more cost-efficient in terms of storage space. Moreover, it reduces transport costs due to its lower weight and protects the product from contamination.



Based on application, the aseptic packaging for food and beverages market is segmented into food and beverages.The food segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR in the aseptic packaging for food and beverages market over the forecast period.



Aseptic packaging is used for packaging food products under ultra-high temperature (UHT) and is sterilized or disinfected discretely and then fused and sealed under sterilized atmospheric conditions to avoid contamination with viruses and bacteria.Food preservatives are being increasingly used in food production to increase the shelf-life and preserve the quality of the product.



However, consumers are reluctant to consume food products with synthetic and chemical additives.Therefore, manufacturers increasingly prefer aseptic packaging as it keeps the food fresh and shelf-stable for a longer period of time with the addition of chemical preservatives.



Aseptic packaging also helps in catering to the rising clean-label trends.



Based on region, the aseptic packaging for food and beverages market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM).In 2020, North America held the largest share of the global aseptic packaging for food and beverages market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period.



Changing lifestyle preferences in North America is having a significant impact on people’s consumption habits across the region.People increasingly prefer hygienically packaged food and beverages owing to increased hygiene and food safety concerns.



This factor has a positive impact on the aseptic packaging for the food and beverages market across the region.With the rise in health awareness among consumers, the demand for healthy food and beverages free of chemicals and artificial ingredients continues to grow.



Moreover, the presence of prominent aseptic packaging for food and beverages manufacturers in North America, including Tetra Pak Internation SA, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company, and Sealed Air, is propelling the growth of the aseptic packaging for food and beverages market across the region.



The leading players in the aseptic packaging for food and beverages market include Tetra Pak International SA, Sealed Air, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company, Sidel Group, ECOLEAN AB, Krones AG, Syntegon Technology GmbH (Bosch Packaging Technology), Amcor Group GmbH, IPI S.r.l, and SIG Combibloc Group AG. These companies provide a wide range of product portfolio for the aseptic packaging for food and beverages market. These companies have a widespread global presence, which provides a strong potential to the market players to serve a large set of customers and increase the market share.



The overall size of the global aseptic packaging for food and beverages market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. Participants in this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the aseptic packaging for food and beverages market.

