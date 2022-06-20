New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asthma Drugs Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Medications, Route of Administration, and Distribution Channels" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279417/?utm_source=GNW

The asthma drug market growth is attributed to the growing environmental implications & genetic implications of air pollution, more vulnerability in specific ethnic groups, growing exposure to coarse particulate matters, and growing prevalence of physiological disorders harboring asthma. However, unmet medical needs and lack of treatment adherence hamper the asthma drug market growth.



Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition marked by fluctuating airflow restriction, bronchial hyperresponsiveness, and airways inflammation. According to a review paper titled “Impact of Air Pollution on Asthma Outcomes” by Tiotiu et.al., air pollution hampered asthma outcomes in adults and children. Air pollution from traffic, nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and secondhand smoking (SHS) are all substantial risk factors for the development of asthma in children. Asthma symptoms, exacerbations, and decreased lung function can be triggered by exposure to outside pollution.



In the US, exposure to air pollution continues to be associated with asthma.This severe and life-threatening chronic respiratory condition impacts the quality of life of more than ~23 million American citizens.



Air pollution can aggravate asthma symptoms, triggering asthma attacks among people. Children with asthma, which affects ~6 million children in the US, are particularly vulnerable to pollution.



A new study financed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) analyzed the link between air pollution and asthma.While experts cannot determine the primary asthma-causing agent due to air pollution, evidence suggests that it suppresses genes that control the immune system to distinguish between an allergen and a hazardous foreign substance, such as a virus or bacteria.



The immune system then goes into overdrive, triggering an inflammatory reaction regardless of whether the drug is toxic, resulting in asthma.



Researchers from Stanford University’s Children’s Center investigated the effect of air pollution on two genes involved in immunological tolerance in children from an area with high levels of pollution. They discovered that short- and long-term exposure to high amounts of carbon monoxide (CO), NO2, and particulate matter) (PM2.5) were linked to changes in these two genes, which caused asthma. These findings focused on the epigenetic impacts of air pollution exposure and could help develop preventative asthma medicines.



Each of these asthma research improved the understanding of asthma in children and supplied crucial information to the EPA that can be used to protect human health and the environment. Through these research works, the drug discovery and development for asthma is being expedited, which is driving the asthma drug market.



Based on medications, the asthma drugs market is bifurcated into quick relief medications and long-term control medications.The long-term control medications segment held a larger market share in 2021; however, the quick relief medications segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR of the asthma drugs market during the forecast period.



Based on route of administration, the asthma drugs market is segmented into inhaled, prefilled syringes/vials, and others.The inhaled segment held the largest share of the market in 2021; however, the prefilled syringe/vials segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into online pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and retail pharmacies.The retail pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market.



However, the online pharmacies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 crisis created a public health and economic crisis in many countries worldwide.The pandemic adversely affected a large percentage of the population in the first half of 2020.



With the virus affecting the respiratory system primarily, individuals with respiratory disorders were at a considerably higher risk of mortality and complications.For this, various organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America, the World Health Organization, and the European Respiratory Society published guidelines, standards, and norms for patient care, differentiation of COVID-19 from other flu-like diseases, asthma, and allergies, and steps to avoid contracting COVID-19 in an asthmatic patient.



Various recommendations were also released, such as stocking up on asthma drugs to prevent the shortage of drugs for asthmatic patients.Various organizations, such as the WHO, concluded that the risk of infection was higher in people with asthma, leading to further exacerbation of asthma.



The WHO also mentions that people with asthma who appear more vulnerable to worse outcomes included those who also had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and people with non-allergic asthma compared to allergic asthma. Older age and non-white ethnicity also appear to confer greater risk, as expected from data from the general population. The European Respiratory Society (ERS) also urged people with asthma to continue using their prescribed medications to control asthma and reduce the risk of experiencing severe COVID-19 complications, leading to an increased demand for asthmatic drugs. A 2021 study aimed to understand the association between asthma and lower respiratory tract involvement and worse clinical scores in children with COVID-19. The study found that lower respiratory tract (LRT) involvement occurred in approximately 1 out of 7 children with COVID-19 presenting with infrequent wheezing. Asthma/recurrent wheezing and prematurity were associated with lower respiratory tract involvement and worse COVID-19 severity scores among children seeking ER care. This drove the demand for asthma drugs, which were also suggested to have certain protective properties against the virus. Therefore, the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the asthma drugs market was positive.



Various organic and inorganic developments have been adopted by companies in the asthma drugs market.Organic strategies adopted by the market players consist of product launches and product approvals, whereas inorganic growth strategies are acquisitions, collaboration, and partnerships.



These growth strategies allow the market players to expand their businesses and enhance their geographic presence, contributing to the overall progress of the market. Additionally, growth strategies, such as acquisitions and partnerships, help the asthma drugs market players strengthen their clientele and expand their product portfolios. A few of the significant developments made by key market players are mentioned below:



In December 2021, AstraZeneca and Amgen’s Tezspire (tezepelumab-ekko) got approval in the US for the add-on maintenance treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma.Tezspire is a first-in-class biologic for severe asthma that acts at the top of the inflammatory cascade by targeting thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), an epithelial cytokine.



It is the first and only biologic to consistently and significantly reduce asthma exacerbations across Phase II and III clinical trials, which included a broad population of severe asthma patients irrespective of key biomarkers, including blood eosinophil counts and allergic status, and fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO).



In November 2021, AstraZeneca agreed to transfer its global rights to Eklira (aclidinium bromide), known as Tudorza in the US, and Duaklir (aclidinium bromide/formoterol) to Covis Pharma Group (Covis Pharma).The agreement ensured continued patient access to these established medicines.



Covis Pharma previously acquired the rights to the respiratory medicines Alvesco, Omnaris, and Zetonna from AstraZeneca in 2018.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the asthma drugs market are information bulletins, statistics, and press releases from Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), World Health Organization (WHO), European Respiratory Society (ERS), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

