Proactive news headlines including SpaceX, Gratomic, Goliath Resources, Vanstar Mining Resources, Mobilum Technologies and Idaho Champion

New York , June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- SpaceX fires at least five employees who said Elon Musk’s behaviour is embarrassment for them click here
- Lion Copper and Gold closes first tranche of convertible debenture financing for nearly US$1.1M click here
- Fireweed Zinc set to kick off its largest drill program at Macmillan Pass project using cutting-edge exploration technologies click here
- Goliath Resources says Surebet find at Golddigger property shaping up to be 'next big high-grade gold-silver' discovery in the Golden Triangle click here
- Gratomic announces first batch of production representative samples for its Aukam plant in Namibia click here
- LeanLife Health partners with AATAC to place Iron Energy Drinks product line in over 100,000 North American stores click here
- Ultra Lithium signs definitive partnership agreement with Zangge Mining for Laguna Verde brine lithium project in Argentina click here
- Vanstar Mining Resources welcomes latest results from ongoing drilling at Bousquet-Odyno project in Quebec click here
- C3 Metals says Kevin Tomlinson stepping down as its president and CEO; Tony Manini to become executive chairman click here
- Nextech AR Solutions announces the closing of multiple new 3D modeling deals for eCommerce click here
- BioPorto announces appointment of pediatric nephrology specialist Dr Prasad Devarajan as senior medical director effective July 1 click here
- Gungnir completes eight holes as drilling progresses at Lappvattnet high-grade nickel project in Sweden click here
- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power says to focus on diversification and strength in second half of 2022 and beyond click here
- Mobilum Technologies appoints John Henderson as interim chief financial officer click here
- Idaho Champion closes first tranche of its private placement offering, issuing 11,079,210 units for gross proceeds of C$553,960.50 click here
- Empower Clinics unveils medical diagnostics laboratory brand Medisure in the US click here
