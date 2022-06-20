Mekap Company Nurraysa Global Re-Introduces ‘Hot Set’

Bandar Indera Mahkota, Pahang, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Nurraysa Global and Nur Aini Zolkepeli, founder of the Mekap company, are pleased to announce that their 'Hot Set' collection is available for women who want to enjoy the upcoming festive Syawal celebration. The two product lines included are Glowing DD Moist Cake and Magic Lipstick. After two years of COVID restrictions, the makeup is available for women who want to appear confident and radiant. The non-greasy makeup hides freckles and is ablution friendly.

Magic Lipstick is created with organic marula oil ingredients and, together with DDMC, has been one of the top-selling ablution-friendly products from the time it was originally launched in 2015. The set is perfect for raising the mood after two years of not being able to celebrate because of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the company founder, Nur Aini Zolkepeli, "We don't want to miss out on the ability to inject the spirit of excitement in enjoying Eid this year."

Additional details are available at https://nurraysa.com/mahukan-mekap-tahan-lama/

Even though the two product lines have been on the market since 2015, they are among the best selling and are in high demand. More than half a million sets have been sold in the past seven years. The company is promoting the celebration of Syawal in a more meaningful way. The makeup set is long-lasting and doesn't damage the skin. Make up as quickly as five minutes and see radiant skin in five seconds, it is easy to remove. There is no silicone in the ingredients.

Initially, the company focused only on the production of halal collagen soap but has now expanded its production to more than fifty products, including food and clothing, supplements, beverages, and cosmetics. Starting with a home business, the company's products are now available globally. Its business model is appropriate for women interested in setting up a business.

Nurraysa Global offers products and business training in a home-based business model. The company has a global market and continues to grow.

