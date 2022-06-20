Applied Statistics Graduates Can Help Combat the Climate Crisis

Houghton, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houghton, Michigan -

Michigan Technological University's online Master’s in Applied Statistics teaches students to make predictions, devise experiments, and draw accurate conclusions from large data sets. The United Nations and World Economic Forum say insufficient data holds us back from moving the needle with climate change.

Climate action is the most essential and rewarding work for professionals today. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), climate action failure, extreme weather events, and biodiversity loss & ecosystem collapse were considered the top three threats on the “Top 10 Global Risks” annual list by Global Risks Perception Survey (GRPS). The WEF also reports that climate action failure is considered the most critical threat to the world in both the medium (2-5 years) and long-term (5-10 years).

Professionals dedicated to climate action have the power to alleviate damage to societies, economies, and the planet. However, many professionals who are passionate about protecting the earth are unsure which career path will allow them to make a positive impact and inspire real change. A master's degree in Applied Statistics is an excellent pathway to becoming a statistician who can support organizations and governments to drive effective climate action.

Michigan Tech University’s (MTU) online Master of Applied Statistics helps students set themselves apart in a competitive job market by building specialized, quantitative skills to meet the growing demand for statistics and data professionals. In addition, students learn technical skills, including leading industry software and tools like R, SAS, S-Plus, and Python.

In addition to transferring applicable skills, the curriculum is future-focused and prepares students for roles as Statisticians and Climate Change Analysts. As a Climate Change Analyst, professionals with statistical skills are responsible for analyzing data and constructing mathematical and physical models of climatic expectations. The role also involves creating charts, statistical graphs, and reports from complex data sets.

Research shows that data analysis and statistics that focus on specific areas of sustainability can bridge the gap to help resolve the complex problems of climate change. Statisticians help transform large amounts of unstructured data and integrate this data into simulation models while considering socio-environmental implications in parallel. Ultimately, these predictions are used to lobby for or against proposed policy changes. Students in a Master’s of Applied Statistics also learn essential communication and data visualization skills that help them communicate their findings to non-scientific audiences such as lawmakers, corporations, and the general public.

Students enrolled in Michigan Tech’s Master’s in Applied Statistics can complete their degree in an accelerated 7-week course format in as little as 20 months. The program also offers busy professionals a flexible schedule, with courses completed 100% online and multiple start dates per year. Students can earn two qualifications at once, gain a graduate certificate after just five months into their master’s program and easily apply without a GMAT/GRE. It’s never been easier to continue education online and step into a meaningful career path.

