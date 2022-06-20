Compliance with commitments made to the European Commission in connection with the acquisition of Ecore

English French

Derichebourg Environnement has forwarded to the European Commission the binding legal documentation regarding the sale of the eight sites that Derichebourg Environnement has agreed to sell in relation to the decision to authorize the acquisition of the Ecore group handed down by the European Commission on December 16, 2021. The sites will be sold to the Riva group, a leading European steel manufacturer.

The deal is expected to be closed once Riva has obtained the approval of the European Commission and authorization for the sale transaction from the competent antitrust authorities at national and international level.

The Derichebourg Group is a major player working for companies and local authorities on an international scale. It offers a comprehensive and integrated range of services in two complementary business segments: environmental services (recycling, recovery, collection of household waste, urban cleaning, management of waste reception centers, etc.) and business services (cleaning, energy, temporary employment, aeronautics, etc.). The Group is present today in 10 countries, on 3 continents, and has approximately 41,300 employees worldwide. In 2021, the Derichebourg Group's revenue totaled 3.6 billion Euros. For more information: www.derichebourg.com

ISIN code : FR 0000053381-DBG

