Outset Medical, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses​



LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Outset Medical, Inc. (“Outset” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OM) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Outset investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On June 13, 2022, after the market closed, Outset announced that it had implemented “a shipment hold on the distribution of its Tablo Hemodialysis System for home use pending” a review and clearance of a 510(k) application by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). The Company withdrew its prior guidance and expected second quarter 2022 revenue of at least $25 million due to the shipment hold.

On this news, Outset’s stock fell $6.95, or 34.1%, to close at $13.46 per share on June 14, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising