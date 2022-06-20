Latin America data center construction market to reach $1.54 Billion by 2027. Deployment of Microgrids Gaining Momentum – Arizton

Chicago, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the Latin America data center construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during 2022-2027. In recent years, Latin American data center market is attracting significant investments, led by countries such as Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Bolivia, and Argentina. The growth of strong fiber connectivity, reliability in power supply, and high demand for data center services from industries such as BFSI, IT, and healthcare are the major factors that drive service providers to develop data centers in the region.
Countries in Latin America have increasingly been adopting microgrids in their facilities. For instance, Peru has awarded a renewable energy tender to EDF Renewables to build and operate 100 MW of PV and over 100 MWh of battery storage. EDF Renewables’ microgrid offering will supply low-carbon electricity to the microgrid network of a town in Peru.
Latin America Data Center Construction Market Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|MARKET SIZE (2027)
|$1.54 Billion
|MARKET SIZE (2021)
|$1 Billion
|MARKET SIZE -AREA (2027)
|1,405 million Square Feet
|POWER CAPACITY (2027)
|285.5 MW
|CAGR (2022-2027)
|7%
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
|MARKET SEGMENTS
|Infrastructure (Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, and General Construction), IT infrastructure (Server, Storage, and Network), Electrical Infrastructure (UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgear, Power Distribution Units (PDUs), and Other Electrical Infrastructure), Mechanical Infrastructure (Cooling Systems, Racks, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure), Cooling Systems ( CRAC & CRAH Units, Chiller Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers, Economizer and Evaporative Coolers, and Other Cooling Units), Cooling Technique (Air-Based Cooling Technique and Liquid-Based Cooling Technique), General Construction (Core and Shell Development, Installation and Commissioning Services, Engineering and Building Design, Physical Security, Fire Detection and Suppression, and DCIM/BMS Solutions), Tier Standards (Tier I & II, Tier III, and Tier IV)
|GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
|Latin America
|COUNTRIES COVERED
|Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Rest of Latin America
Key highlights
- The Latin America data center construction market is underdeveloped compared to major markets such as North America and Europe; however, is expected to grow rapidly, spurred by increasing digitalization, government support, and adoption of cloud and big data analytics.
- Data centers in Latin America are increasingly built according to major construction parameters and standards, such as Uptime Institute’s Tier standards, LEED Certification, TIA 942, and ANSI/BICSI 002-2019 certifications.
- There are significant opportunities in the market emanating from the rapid adoption of cloud, with cloud service providers such as Google and Microsoft setting up cloud regions in Tier I countries, as well as expanding their reach via on-ramps and local zones in Tier II and Tier III countries.
- Within Latin America, Brazil is the leader in data center construction, with over 50% of the market investment, followed by Mexico, Chile, and Columbia. Modular data centers will lead the market in Caribbean and Paraguay.
- Increasing data center construction has also increased opportunities for construction contractors and sub-contractors in the market. Some major vendors involved in data center construction include Constructora Sudamericana, AECOM, Fluor Corporation, and Jacobs Engineering, among others.
Competitive Overview
In Latin America, the data center market has the presence of both global and local infrastructure providers. There are several infrastructure providers involved in offering specific products or complete power infrastructure solutions for data centers. Many data center operators are also adopting units from different vendors to provide efficient cooling solutions. In Latin America, the market for chilled water systems units, CRAH & CRAC units, and air chillers is high and is increasing gradually YoY, as a majority the data center facilities are adopting these cooling systems. The market for DCIM and BMS solutions is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period. The development of mega data centers with thousands of racks of infrastructure will be the major revenue generator for DCIM and BMS solution providers.
Key Support Infrastructure
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Assa Abloy
- Axis Communications
- Bosch Security Systems
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Daikin Applied
- EATON
- Generac Power System
- Honeywell International
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Munters
- Piller Power Systems
- Panduit
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Siemens
- Vertiv
Prominent Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- Aceco TI
- Constructora Sudamericana
- Fluor Corporation
- Holder Construction
- Jacobs Engineering
- Quark
- ZFB Group
Key Data Center Investors
- Ascenty
- Ava Telecom
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- CloudHQ
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- Globenet
- HostDime
- InterNexa
- Lumen Technologies
- Microsoft
- Nabiax
- ODATA
- Scala Data Centers
- Telmex
- Tigo (MALLICOM)
- Quantico
Market Segmentation Analysis
The electrical infrastructure segment will witness the rising adoption of redundant infrastructure among data centers. In Latin America, the demand for DRUPS systems and generators accounts for the major revenue growth in the market for electrical infrastructure. Most data centers now have on-site fuel storage that can power data center operations for at least 72 hours in the event of a power loss. It has been witnessed that the most common redundancy for UPS systems and generators in the market is N+1. Ascenty, a leading data center operator in Latin America, has adopted N+1 redundant configuration in its data center facilities.
Market Segmentation:
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC and CRAH Units
- Chillers Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- Cooling Techniques
- Liquid-Based
- Air-Based
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
- Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
- Geography
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Colombia
- Chile
- Rest of Latin America
Table of Content
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Infrastructure
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems
4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Cooling Techniques
4.4.6 Market Segmentation by General Construction
4.4.7 Market Segmentation by Tier Standards
4.4.8 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at A Glance
7 Premium Insights
7.1 Key Market Highlights
7.2 Key Trends Driving the Market
7.3 Competitive Analysis
8 Introduction
8.1 Key Considerations in Data Center Construction
8.2 Data Center Design Certifications
8.2.1 Uptime Institute Tier Standards
8.2.2 Leed Certification
8.2.3 Tia 942 Certification
8.2.4 Ansi/Bicsi 002-2019 Certification
8.3 Construction Costs in Latin America
8.3.1 Brazil
8.3.2 Mexico
8.3.3 Chile
8.3.4 Colombia
8.3.5 Argentina
8.4 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
8.4.1 Key
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 5g Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Deployments
9.2 Growing Rack Power Density
9.3 Deployment of Microgrids in Data Centers
9.4 Implementation of Automation & AI in Data Centers
9.5 Sustainable Data Center Construction Materials
9.6 Rising Adoption of DCIM
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Adoption of Cloud, IoT & Big Data
10.2 Impact of Covid-19
10.3 Construction of Modular Data Centers
10.4 Increased Deployment of Submarine Cables
10.5 Thriving Digital Economy in Latin America
10.6 Tax Incentives Enhancing Data Center Investments
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Security Challenges in Data Centers
11.2 Location Constraints on Data Center Construction
11.3 Lack of Skilled Workforce
11.4 Rising Carbon Emissions from Data Centers
11.5 Supply Chain Challenges
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
12.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
12.5 Five Forces Analysis
12.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.5.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.5.5 Competitive Rivalry
13 Infrastructures
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Electrical Infrastructure
13.2.1 Market Overview
13.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3 Mechanical Infrastructure
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4 General Construction
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14 Electrical Infrastructures
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Ups Systems
14.2.1 Market Overview
14.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3 Generators
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5 Power Distribution Units
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure
14.6.1 Market Overview
14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
15 Mechanical Infrastructure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Cooling Systems
15.2.1 Market Overview
15.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3 Racks
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
16 Cooling Systems
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 CRAC & CRAH Units
16.2.1 Market Overview
16.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Chiller Units
16.3.1 Market Overview
16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
16.4.1 Market Overview
16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
16.5.1 Market Overview
16.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.6 Other Cooling Units
16.6.1 Market Overview
16.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
17 Cooling Technique
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Air-Based Cooling Technique
17.2.1 Market Overview
17.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
17.3.1 Market Overview
17.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
18 General Construction
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Core & Shell Development
18.2.1 Market Overview
18.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Installation & Commissioning Services
18.3.1 Market Overview
18.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.4 Engineering & Building Design
18.4.1 Market Overview
18.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.5 Fire Detection & Suppression
18.5.1 Market Overview
18.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.6 Physical Security
18.6.1 Market Overview
18.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.7 DCIM/BMS Solutions
18.7.1 Market Overview
18.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
19 Tier Standards
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Overview of Tier Standards
19.3 Tier I & II
19.3.1 Market Overview
19.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.4 Tier III
19.4.1 Market Overview
19.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.5 Tier IV
19.5.1 Market Overview
19.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
