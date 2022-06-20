Announcement from Eimskip

English Icelandic

Reference is made to an announcement made 16 December 2021.

Today the COO of the Company received a status of a defendant from the Icelandic District Prosecutor in the investigation regarding the sale of vessels Goðafoss and Laxfoss in 2019 which the Environment Agency of Iceland reported to the District Prosecutor in 2020. The COO will go to the District Prosecutor for formal questioning. The Company‘s CEO will also go the District Prosecutor for formal questioning in the investigation, but as a representative of the Company itself, as he is not suspected of a criminal conduct.

The Company believes that it complied with laws and regulations in the sales process and sold the vessels for further trading but not to recycling. Eimskip will diligently provide all the information requested by the Icelandic District Prosecutor.