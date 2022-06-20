Announcement from Eimskip

English Icelandic

Today 20 June 2022, the Danish competition authorities conducted a dawn raid in Aalborg at a Danish subsidiary of Eimskip Holding B.V., which is owned by Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. This was done according to a court ruling.

The object of the dawn raid is to examine whether Atlantic Trucking, which is a part of Eimskip Denmark A/S, has been a party to actions in violation of Danish competition law. The dawn raid is a part of an investigation in the domestic trucking market in Denmark and concerns more companies in that market.

Atlantic Trucking is assisting the competition authorities in their investigation, granting them access to the requested information.

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. has no reason to believe that Atlantic Trucking, which has around 5% market share in container trucking market, has been involved in any violation of Danish competition law.