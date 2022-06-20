Indonesia Data Center Market to Witness Investment of 42.4 Billion by 2027. Over $3.36 Billion will be Invested in Core & Shell Development Services across Indonesia During 2022–2027 - Arizton

Chicago, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the Indonesia data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% during 2022-2027. Indonesia is witnessing an increase in investment with over 45%, due to investments from colocation providers such as DCI Indonesia, GDS Services, Princeton Digital Group, Indonet, ST Telemedia Global Data Centers and Telkom Indonesia. In 2021, cloud service providers Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Tencent and Oracle established the cloud region across the country.



The contribution of core & shell services is around 50% to the total cost, with installation, design & engineering, project management, and commissioning services contributing around 30%–35%. In core & shell development in Indonesia, greenfield construction is highly popular along with the development of on-premises modular data center construction.

Indonesia Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $2.4 Billion MARKET SIZE (AREA) 379 thousand Sq. Feet (2027) MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY) 76 MW (2027) COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) $400 Million (2027) CAGR 5.46% (2022-2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027

Key Highlights

Indonesia is a preferred data center location in Southeast Asia, owing to strong connectivity, high internet penetration, and the presence of industrial areas such as Cikarang and Karawang that offer better infrastructure, ample land, and electricity supply. The moratorium in Singapore between 2019 and 2021 also contributed to the growth of the Indonesia market.

Jakarta is the primary location for data center development in Indonesia, with 10 data center facilities contributing around 45% of the existing third-party data center capacity in Indonesia. Other locations witnessing investment include Bali, Java, East Kalimantan, North Sulawesi, and Sumatra, among others.

The Indonesian government also provides tax incentives for data center development across the country. For instance, data center developers investing $7 million to $34 million in Indonesia will receive tax exemption of up to 50% for around 5 years.

In Indonesia, 5G deployments are being witnessed by telecom operators such as Telkomsel, Indosat Ooredoo and Nokia. As a result, there is activity around edge data center deployment, from Ekagrata Data Gemilang, Edge Centres, Digital Edge, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), among others.

Colocation operators are also entering the Indonesia market via M&As and joint ventures. In December 2021, Pure Data Centres and LOGOS partnered to develop a data center in Jakarta. ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, GDS Services, and Data Center First are other new entrants in Indonesia.

Indonesia also has the presence of major cloud service providers such as Alibaba Cloud, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS and Microsoft opened cloud regions in Indonesia in 2021, to further improve connectivity and data security services.

The report segments data center investment into the following areas:

IT Infrastructure Servers Storage Systems Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems CRAC and CRAH Units Chillers Units Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units

General Construction Core & Shell Development Installation & commissioning Services Building & Engineering Design Fire Detection & Suppression Systems Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV



Indonesia is working toward eliminating the use of coal for electricity production. The country is likely to switch and adopt renewable energy sources by 2060. Indonesia is likely to add power capacity of around 417 MW during 2022–2027. Moreover, Telecom operators and internet service providers boost data center investment in Indonesia. For instance, Inet Global, an ISP, is building a data center with an investment of around $68.9 million and area of 1.7 hectare. The facility is built out in three phases, with an expected total power capacity of 17.5 MW on full built. The first phase is started operating in 2022.

Major Vendors

IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo





DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS & SUB-CONTRACTORS

Asdi Swasatya

AWP Architects

DSCO Group

NTT Facilities

SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv Group





DATA CENTER INVESTORS

DCI Indonesia

DTP

Keppel Data Centres

Biznet Data Center

NTT Global Data Centers

Space DC

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)





NEW ENTRANT

Data Center First





