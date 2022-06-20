Condor Announces Corporate Name Change Approval and Effective Timing

CALGARY, Alberta, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Petroleum Inc. (“Condor” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPI), a Canadian based energy developer with diverse initiatives in Central Asia and Turkey, is pleased to announce that on June 9, 2022, the Company’s shareholders approved a resolution to change the name of the company to Condor Energies Inc.



The new “Energies” name represents the Company’s diversification from oil exploration and development into the various natural gas, modular Liquified Natural Gas, and other carbon reduction and green energy projects the Company is currently engaged in.

The shares of “Condor Petroleum Inc.” will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the current ticker symbol “CPI” until the close of the TSX market on Wednesday June 22, 2022. At the opening of the next trading day on Thursday June 23, 2022, the Company’s shares will commence trading under the new name “Condor Energies Inc.” and the new ticker symbol of “CDR”.

As of June 23, 2022, the Company’s website will be accessed using www.condorenergies.ca. Condor current email addresses will remain in effect during an email transition period.

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information, please contact Don Streu, President and CEO or Sandy Quilty, Vice President of Finance and CFO at 403-201-9694.