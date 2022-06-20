SECU’s New Summer Camp Awards Program is a Hit with Youth Members!

RALEIGH, N.C., June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In April, State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) launched an exciting new Summer Camp Awards program to give its FAT CAT® and Zard® members a chance to enjoy a fun summer experience on the Credit Union. During the campaign, youth members were given the opportunity to apply for a $500 award to help cover the costs of their camp expenses for the 2022 summer season!

Applicants entered the contest by sharing their dream summer camp experience in one of two ways: through an original drawing or a written essay. Over 200 applications were submitted statewide and up to one FAT CAT and one Zard winner per branch were chosen in a random drawing from all eligible entries.

Monecia Thomas’ daughter received a Summer Camp Award, and she was thrilled to get the news. Ms. Thomas said, “Thank you for this Summer Camp Award – this is truly an honor for Kennedy. She was so excited to submit her essay and she would like to thank her teachers at Triad Baptist for preparing her to write the essay and her Girl Scout Troop for giving her the confidence to attend a week-long camp. We appreciate State Employees’ Credit Union and we hope you continue to offer this award to other deserving students.”

“Summer camps can be life-changing. Whether they focus on the arts, sports, science, or space, camp experiences can ignite a passion in a child that may carry through to adulthood and into a career,” said SECU CEO Jim Hayes. “Unfortunately, summer camps can also be very expensive, and this program provided a creative way for SECU to reduce the financial burden for families who sought exciting summer enrichment opportunities for their children. Congratulations to all of SECU’s inaugural winners – we hope they will have a ton of fun while they learn, grow, and get inspired along the way!”

