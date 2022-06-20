Ensurge Micropower ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase

Oslo, 20 June 2022

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 13 June 2022 regarding the exercise of incentive subscription rights by a former board member in the Company. The share capital increase associated with such exercise has now been duly registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 211,178,713.68 divided into 213,311,832 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.99.

