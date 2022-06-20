By 2027, the global proteomics market size to reach $50.7 billion. Rising Focus on Precision Medicine to fuel Growth – Arizton

Chicago, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the global proteomics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.41%. Many vendors are developing internal capabilities and building strategic partnerships for the next stage in personalized healthcare, which is driving the market growth. The multiple benefits and applications of proteomics is expected to positively influence the proteomics market growth. Many developed countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, and France are adopting value-based healthcare models compared to volume-based healthcare systems. The value-based healthcare systems will drive the adoption of advanced diagnostic methods, such as proteomics-based diagnostics for cancer, rare genetic disorders, and infectious diseases, as they reduce the cost of treatment and increase the accuracy of diagnostics.



Global Proteomics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $50.7 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $25.1 billion CAGR (2022-2027) 12.41% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Product, Application, End-User, and Geography GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia

Key Highlights

In 2021, the drug discovery & development and translational research segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 59.89% in the global proteomics market. High adoption of proteomics technologies in drug discovery & development and translational research is driving the growth of the segment

Consumables & reagents dominated the product segment with the highest market share of 77.08% in 2021 with several large and small companies offering wide range of consumables and reagents for proteomics

In 2021, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the highest market share of 46.80% due to the rising focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on personalized medicine

The services segment is expected to grow at an exponential pace at the highest CAGR of 14.56% due to the rise in reliance on service providers during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The surge in the adoption of proteomics technologies is attributable to the rise in research initiatives in biomarker and drug discovery and development. Also, the high focus on precision medicine due to the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases will drive the market growth

COVID-19 pandemic had adversely affected the global economy and financial markets, resulting in an economic downturn. It has impacted the progress of R&D initiatives due to limited ability of the workforce to access laboratories mainly during the lockdown and quarantine restrictions. It had also impacted the suppliers who had experienced a surge in demand for their products and supply delays for instruments and medical & testing supplies used in product development.

The proteomics products are largely used by pharmaceutical companies, research and diagnostic laboratories, and healthcare establishments. The launch of more efficient and economical products will result in faster adoption and revolutionize the market. The key players focus on the development of innovative technologies or methods and the expansion of their product portfolio through acquisitions to remain competitive in the market. Also, most players are continuously investing extensively in R&D and product development initiatives to expand their product portfolio and ensure a sustainable presence in the highly competitive environment. vendors are focusing on developing and commercializing proteomics instruments, reagents, consumables, and software to remain competitive and gain a significant presence in the market. Vendors are actively developing innovative proteomics technologies to tap the tremendous growth potential in the market.

Key Vendors

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer

BGI Genomics

Other Prominent Vendors by Product

Bruker

DiaSorin

HORIBA

Illumina

INOVIQ

LI-COR

Nautilus Biotechnology

Proteome Factory

QIAGEN

Rhythm Biosciences

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments

Seer

Waters



Other Prominent Vendors by Service

Applied Biomics

Creative Proteomics

Poochon Scientific

SomaLogic

Vproteomics



Other Prominent Vendors by Product & Services

Abcam

AnteoTech

AYOXXA Biosystems

Biognosys

Geneilabs

Grace Bio-Labs

ITSI-Biosciences

MSAID

Olink

Promega

Proteomics International

Quanterix

Proteomic capability is constantly evolving due to technological and methodological advances in the field. For several decades, many small and large companies have been relentlessly working on launching new reagents and consumables used in all the areas of proteomics application. Many key companies, such as Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, specialize in offering a wide range of consumables and reagents. With the surge in proteomics research initiatives worldwide, various vendors are expected to expand their portfolio of reagents.

With the surge in demand for proteomics research, the demand for proteomics service providers has drawn the attention of many researchers and laboratories, which is attributable to the lack of advanced proteomics technologies, skilled professionals, and in-house infrastructure within research laboratories. Many vendors in the market offer services for protein identification, quantification, sequencing, purification, and custom assay services.

Market Segmentation by Product

Consumables & Reagents

Instruments & Software

Services



Market Segmentation by Application

DDD & TR

Clinical

Applications

Forensic & Applied Proteomics

Market Segmentation by End-User

Pharma & Biotech

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals

Diagnostic & Forensic

Regions

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain

APAC Japan China South Korea Australia India

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Turkey South Africa Saudi Arabia







