Roofing Company Helps Keep Kansas Roofs In Top Shape

Lenexa, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lenexa, Kansas -

Mighty Dog Roofing of Southwest Kansas City Metro would like to reach out to homeowners in the area who may be in search of a reliable roofing service. The company offers a variety of roofing related services that include repairs, replacement and installation along with maintenance. With a team of highly qualified contractors, Mighty Dog offers some of the best roofing assistance in the area, and they are always looking to improve the range and quality of their services.



Mighty Dog’s roofers are considered by many to be some of the best roofers in all of Kansas, and they are known for excelling at all things related to roofing. They make it their job to provide their clients with a beautiful, safe and comfortable place to live by ensuring that they have a sturdy roof over their heads. The company is locally owned-and-operated, and they offer both residential and commercial roofing services. Regardless of what kind of home improvement needs a customer might have, for instance, Mighty Dog has the tools, knowledge and experience to make sure they get exactly what they need. They offer quality solutions that leave customers with peace of mind that they have a safe home. They work with the best manufacturers in the roofing industry to provide roofing solutions that will last for years.



“Twenty or more years of sun, wind, rain, snow and even hail are enough to wear down any roof, no matter where you live in the Southwest Kansas City Metro Kansas area,” Mighty Dog Roofing of Southwest Kansas says. “And a simple repair sometimes won't do; a brand-new roof installation or roof replacement is better, both for your safety and budget. Whether we recommend repairing a small leak or replacing the entire roof on your house, a licensed residential roofing contractor will review the options available to you and provide a detailed roofing estimate as if we were the homeowners involved. It is this honesty and integrity during our detailed inspections that our homeowners love and come to expect from Mighty Dog Roofing of Southwest Kansas City Metro Kansas.”

The company continues, “We take pride in our quality materials and our customer service-focused Mighty Dog Team Members for their high-quality attention to detail, compassion and personal, neighborly advice when your safety is on the line. Rest easy knowing that the best residential roofing company Mighty Dog Roofing of Southwest Kansas City Metro Kansas is coming to the rescue.”



The company’s commercial services are just as renowned as their residential services. They offer a full range of the best commercial roofing services to businesses in and around the Southwest Kansas City Metro Kansas area. These services include roof inspection, roof repair, replacement and maintenance. Their team can handle projects of every size, and no matter how big or small the job is they always use the highest quality roofing materials on the market. Mighty Dog Roofing understands that a business represents someone’s livelihood, and providing anyone with subpar roofing when their livelihood potentially depends on it is something that Mighty Dog Roofing is not interested in doing.



At Mighty Dog of Southwest Kansas, they know how important trust and accuracy are when dealing with something as important as a home or business. This is why they go the extra mile when conducting roof inspections, and they make use of a drone to provide verifiable and credible inspection information. By setting the baseline health of each customer’s roof in this complete and thorough inspection, they develop a comprehensive set of roof service records and measurements (along with the history of repairs and replacements that may have been performed on the roof).



“We understand that you have your choice of Southwest Kansas City Metro Kansas roofing contractors to hire when the need arises,” the company says. “We respect the need to do your research when choosing which company best fits your needs. We invite you to review our testimonials to better understand what to expect from working with Mighty Dog of Southwest Kansas City Metro Kansas as well as our commitment to your community. Have a question about whether our license is in good standing, BBB reputation and customer satisfaction track record, or maybe you want to learn more about our Mighty Dog Roofing process? Contact us! We may be Mighty Dogs, but we don't bite.”



Find out more about the Southwest Kansas City Metro roofing company on their website. The team is also active on social media.

https://youtu.be/DK2jOSUEKM8

###

For more information about Mighty Dog Roofing of Southwest Kansas City Metro, contact the company here:



Mighty Dog Roofing of Southwest Kansas City Metro

Wyatt Henton

913-954-2420

whenton@mightydogroofing.com

15012 W 106th St, Lenexa, KS, 66215