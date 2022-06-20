Birmingham Roofing Company Offers Range Of Services To Local Customers

Birmingham, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birmingham, Alabama -

Mighty Dog Roofing of Birmingham, Alabama, is pleased to acknowledge that they are offering a range of services to property owners in their community. Homeowners and other parties can find excellent roof repair, roof replacement and similar services at one source with the help of their dedicated team of professionals. The company has been helping their customers enjoy having a beautiful, safe and comfortable place to live for over 30 years in Birmingham and the neighboring areas.



The locally owned-and-operated, residential and commercial roofing company has the expertise to handle each and every problem a customer might bring them. Regardless of roofing needs a customer may have, the company will always offer a quality solution that will ensure that their customers have a safe home, while also being cost efficient in the long-term maintenance of the property. Working with the best manufacturers in the roofing industry, Mighty Dog ensures that they always deliver a long lasting and high-quality installation. Constant exposure to sun, wind, rain, snow and even hail is enough to damage a roof over the years, no matter where the property is situated in the Birmingham area. In some cases, a minor repair will not be enough, and a brand-new roof installation or roof replacement will be a better solution. The Birmingham roofing company will handle each customer’s needs with the utmost dedication.



The company offers a unique visualization service. The Mighty Dog Visualizer can help a customer preview their Birmingham home’s planned exterior with photos made available right from their own smartphone. This service allows them to use before and after tools to assist in the design of the exterior. The interactive and dynamic Mighty Dog visualizer allows customers to view all of this with different product and color options, giving them more insight on the right fit for their project and tastes.

Customers also have access to the Mighty Dog Vault. This service securely compiles records and drone images of the property, which are updated yearly. The company keeps all this information, including valuable measurements and the condition of a customer’s property, in a secure vault. The Mighty Dog team can easily access this database at the customer’s behest, whether it is for a comparison or to provide a customer’s insurance company with any details they might need.



The team at Mighty Dog Roofing of Birmingham will always review the options available to the customer and provide them with a detailed roofing estimate. The company is proud of their quality materials and customer service-focused team, and their dedication, attention to detail, compassion and personal advice has always been appreciated by customers. The company’s customers can rest easy, knowing that the roofing company will ensure that their property is well maintained and safe.

Mighty Dog also provides rain gutter installation services to help prevent roofing issues from turning into bigger problems, thereby preventing their customers from having to face exorbitant expenses in the future. The roofing company will install strong and visually appealing seamless gutter systems, which are the most cost-effective and sturdy solution, with less opportunity for leaks due to poor maintenance, storm damage or breakage. The company also installs windows and siding for houses. Both can refresh the look of a home while also adding to the safety and overall property value as well. They are custom-designed and low maintenance, making them a great addition to a property.



Mighty Dog offers a full range of the best commercial roofing services to businesses in and around the Birmingham area, including roof inspection, roof repairs, replacement and maintenance. The company’s founders, Brenda and Augi Chavez, both graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in Engineering, and Augi also holds a Master’s in Business and Telecom Management from Webster University. Their 50 years of combined experience has been an integral part of the company’s success over the last few decades.



To learn more about the Mighty Dog Roofing Company, a customer may visit the company’s official website. They can also be contacted via social media, phone or email.

