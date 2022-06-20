Decorative Concrete Market Size To Reach USD 25,651 Mn by 2030 According to Acumen Research and Consulting

BEIJING, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Decorative Concrete Market size accounted for USD 15,248 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 25,651 Mn by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.



The increased frequency of asthma and respiratory disorders has encouraged an increase in the usage of attractive concrete in the workplace to promote a safer environment. This is expected to propel the decorative concrete sector further in the coming years. The growing consumer need for safe and pleasant living spaces has led to an increase in the production of pattern imprinted concrete. The increasing influence of high-quality decorative and customized concrete designs is also fueling the decorative concrete market. Several start-ups are investigating cutting-edge three-dimensional object imprinting concrete technologies for quick ornamental concrete installation, which is expected to increase pattern imprinted concrete acceptability and drive global market growth.

Decorative concrete design is gaining popularity for concrete floors, patios, worktops, entryways, and other applications. Transverse and longitudinal surfaces are decorated with stamped, textured, micro-toppings, engraved, integrated, form liners, stencil, diamond-polished, and other types of ornamental concrete.

Decorative Concrete Market Report Coverage:

Market Decorative Concrete Market Market Size 2021 USD 15,248 Mn Market Forecast 2030 USD 25,651 Mn CAGR During 2022 - 2030 6.1 % Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By End-user, And By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled WG Wearne Limited, Vicat, Summit Materials, U.S. Concrete, Inc., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Breedon Group plc, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., HeidelbergCement AG, Boral, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, and The Sherwin Williams Company. Report Coverage Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Decorative Concrete Market Growth Aspects

The growing construction industry will almost certainly raise the demand for Decorative Concrete. Stamped concrete has recently attracted much attention for flooring operations in commercial facilities and restaurants. Stamped concrete enhances the appearance of floors by combining a variety of designs, textures, patterns, and brands. It is simple to maintain, has high rigidity, and can withstand heavy foot traffic, which promotes its popularity in flooring. Furthermore, the rising adoptions of Decorative Concrete in the domestic and non-residential segments, as well as development in the development of industrial and residential spaces, are likely to fuel the market throughout the forecast period. Additionally, increased ownership of newly constructed residential or non-residential structures demands massive repairing and upgrading operations, moving the decorative concrete industry forward.

However, concerns about unskilled builders and untrained staff failing to provide quality service are expected to hinder market revenue development during the forecast period. Due to insufficient training, inexperienced personnel implementing decorative concrete may contribute to a lack of a precision finish, reducing the quality of decorative concrete. This factor is expected to limit the market growth. Another issue that is expected to hinder the adoption of beautiful concrete is the application of minimal sealers by inexperienced contractors, which may result in coating detachment from ornamental concrete.

Stamped Concrete for Flooring is Becoming Increasingly Popular

The expanding usage of decorative concrete in residential buildings and dwellings has raised the global demand for decorative coatings. The rising demand for stamped concrete, particularly for hospitality flooring and other commercial premises is a major factor driving the increase. This is mostly due to stamped concrete's several advantages, including its aesthetic impact on floors and resistance to slippage and wear and tear resulting from heavy traffic. Stamped concrete consumption is expected to rise as a result of considerable investment in residential constructions and increased industrialization in developing countries in these areas. The growing middle-class population, combined with rising disposable income, has encouraged the rise of middle-class dwelling construction activity in the region, driving demand for the decorative concrete market.

Decorative Concrete Market Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global decorative concrete market. During the projected period, Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing market, followed by North America and Western Europe. The Asia-Pacific region has seen rapid growth in residential buildings in countries such as India, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia, which is expected to drive demand for decorative concrete for residential applications over the projected period. Infrastructure developments in several countries are impacting regional market demand as a result of large-scale migration from rural to urban areas. Furthermore, due to large-scale development projects and rising expenditure on contemporary residential spaces, China is the region's top consumer of decorative concretes. In addition, the government's support for infrastructure, such as smart city programs in India, is expected to fuel the decorative concrete industry in this region.

Decorative Concrete Market Segmentation

The global decorative concrete market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product, application, and end-user. Based on the product, the market is divided into stamped concrete, concrete overlays, stained concrete, colored concrete, epoxy concrete, polished concrete, and others. Based on the application, the market separated into floors, walls, patios, and others. Based on end-user, the market is categorized into residential, and non-residential.

Decorative Concrete Market Major Players

Some key players covered global in the decorative concrete industry are WG Wearne Limited, Vicat, Summit Materials, U.S. Concrete, Inc., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Breedon Group plc, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., HeidelbergCement AG, Boral, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, and The Sherwin Williams Company.

