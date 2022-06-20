Weebit Nano to publicly demonstrate its ReRAM IP module for the first time

HOD HASHARON, Israel, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT; Weebit or the Company), a leading developer of next-generation memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, will today publicly demonstrate its ReRAM IP module for the first time at a leading industry event, highlighting its technology’s real-world capability as a non-volatile memory (NVM) integrated into an actual subsystem.



The Interactive demonstration at the Leti Innovation Days event will show Weebit ReRAM functioning as an NVM memory block, being fed live images and retaining this data while powered-off, then displaying the data separately. The demonstration will also show the speed of the ReRAM module, clearly highlighting its faster write speed compared to typical flash memory technology. The Direct Program/Erase capability and byte addressability of Weebit ReRAM contribute to its faster write throughput time compared to flash, which needs to access entire data sectors every time it erases/writes.

Coby Hanoch, CEO of Weebit Nano, said: “This is the first time we are publicly demonstrating our ReRAM embedded in silicon, less than a year after taping out the module. The demo of our ReRAM technology represents yet another key technical milestone as we progress toward full productization. The demo will be a great asset for use in our sales activities with potential customers.”

The demo is based on Weebit’s embedded ReRAM module that includes the ReRAM array, control logic, decoders, IOs (Input/Output communication elements) and error correcting code (ECC) as well as patent-pending analog and digital smart circuitry running smart algorithms which significantly enhance the memory array’s technical parameters.

About Weebit Nano Limited

Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer of next-generation semiconductor memory technology. The company’s ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of new electronic products such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, 5G communications and artificial intelligence.

Weebit’s ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing Flash memory solutions. As it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments.

See www.weebit-nano.com and follow us on https://twitter.com/WeebitNano.

Weebit Nano and the Weebit Nano logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Weebit Nano Ltd. in the United States and other countries. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.

