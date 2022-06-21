Achiko AG – Publication of Annual Report and Annual Financial Statements 2021 to Occur by June 26, 2022

ZURICH, Switzerland, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR – Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI; OTCQB: ACHKF; ISIN CH0522213468) (“Achiko”, the “Company”) announces that Achiko will publish its annual report and its annual financial statements for the year 2021 on June 26, 2022 at the latest.

As a company listed on SIX, Achiko is required to publish its annual report, together with the annual financial statements, within four months of the balance sheet date. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, new staffing, and training under difficult conditions in consequence of measures taken by several countries required a lot of management capacity. As a result, the publication of the annual report 2021, together with the annual financial statements and the audit report, will occur in the month of June 2022.

Achiko has filed an exemption request with SIX Exchange Regulation (SER) regarding the publication of the annual report and the annual financial statements 2021. On April 28, 2022, SER granted Achiko the requested extension. Achiko filed a second extension request with SER regarding the publication of the annual report and the annual financial statements 2021. On May 30, 2022, SER granted Achiko the second extension. Achiko filed a third extension request with SER regarding the publication of the annual report and the annual financial statements 2021. On June 3, 2022, SER granted Achiko the third extension. On June 10, 2022, Achiko filed a fourth extension request with SER regarding the publication of the annual report and the annual financial statements 2021. On June 10, SER granted Achiko the fourth extension. On June 20, 2022, Achiko filed a fifth extension request with SER regarding the publication of the annual report and the annual financial statements 2021. On June 20, SER granted Achiko the fifth extension.

The delay is a function of the matters announced previously including continuity of operations in the second half of the financial year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the higher than expected manual administrative workload, in particular regarding the auditory reconciliation documentation. In addition, the Company’s CEO contracted Covid-19 during the calendar week 23/2022 limiting his ability to compile the relevant accounting documentation swiftly and interact with others in physical meetings.

As required by SER, Achiko hereby reprints para. I of SER’s respective decision:

"The exemption application of Achiko (Issuer) dated June 20, 2022, requesting a fifth extension of the deadline to publish its 2021 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until June 26, 2022, at the latest is granted with the following reservation (lit. a) and under the following conditions (lit. b):

SIX Exchange Regulation AG reserves the right to suspend trading of the registered shares of the Issuer in case its 2021 annual report is not published in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art. 53 of the Listing Rules [LR] in connection with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity [DAH]) and not filed with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until Sunday, June 26, 2022, 11:59 pm CET, at the latest



Achiko is required to publish a notice in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (art. 53 LR in connection with the DAH) concerning this decision until Monday June 20, 2022, 23:59 am CET, at the latest. The notice must contain:



˗ the unaltered reproduction of the wording of para. I. of this decision, placed in a prominent position;

˗ the reasons for the application of the Issuer requesting a fifth extension of the deadline to publish its 2021 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG."

The date of the next annual general meeting will be announced in due course, once the Company has published its annual report and its annual financial statements for the year 2021.

