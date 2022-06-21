Micro Laboratory Centrifuges to Capture Nearly 3/5th Market Share Globally: Fact.MR Study

United States, Rockville MD, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent report published by Fact.MR, the global laboratory centrifuge market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2022 to 2032, expected to close at a valuation of US$ 2.1 Billion. Rising complexities in the nature and incidence of multiple chronic and infectious ailments are prompting healthcare providers to investigate advanced therapeutic and diagnostic approaches, for which deployment of sophisticated laboratory centrifuges is becoming important.



From 2015 to 2021, the market for Laboratory Centrifuge grew at a CAGR of 2.1%, closing at a value of US$ 1.6 Billion. As of 2022, the industry is likely to reach US$ 1.65 Billion. Laboratory centrifuges are highly sought after in biotechnological research, attributed to their exclusive properties, including high efficiency in separating suspended particles, easy sedimentation of cells and viruses, and isolation of macromolecules.

As the medical industry expands, there are increasingly more clinical trials and analytical tests requested for different lab procedures. With the demand for new labs and instruments, laboratory centrifuges will continue to increase. As a result of their cost-effective nature, they are highly demanded in the market.

Key Challenges to Laboratory Centrifuge Industry Expansion

High-cost of Centrifuges Instruments May Hinder Market Expansion

Centrifuges are high-priced tools and require large expenditure post-purchase for standard and crucial maintenance. The high price of these instruments can be ascribed to their complex design, rotors, and microprocessors. In this marketplace, ultracentrifuges are among the priciest equipment. Their rotors only can cost up in the range of US$ 5,000 to 7,000, and benchtop rotors and floor standing rotors can cost about US$ 35,000 to 55,000.

Furthermore, numerous accessories such as tubes for high-speed centrifuges are very expensive, and small scratches or cracks can make them unusable and require replacement. Thereby, the high cost of lab centrifuges may restrict the growth of the global laboratory centrifuge industry.

Key Segments Covered in the Laboratory Centrifuge Market Industry Survey

Laboratory Centrifuge by Product Type :



Multipurpose Laboratory Centrifuges

Micro Laboratory Centrifuges Ultra-Laboratory Centrifuges Other Laboratory Centrifuges



Laboratory Centrifuge by Application :



Laboratory Centrifuges for Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Laboratory Centrifuges for Academic & Research Institutes Laboratory Centrifuges for Hospitals Laboratory Centrifuges for Diagnostics Laboratory Centrifuges for Other Applications





Laboratory Centrifuge by Region :



North America Laboratory Centrifuge Market

Latin America Laboratory Centrifuge Market Europe Laboratory Centrifuge Market Asia Pacific Laboratory Centrifuge Market The Middle East & Africa Laboratory Centrifuge Market





Competitive Landscape

The global market for Laboratory Centrifuge is characterized by the presence of multiple vendors, aiming to offer extensive consulting and integration services to clients. Additionally, enterprises are seeking out, specialized service providers, offering solutions tailor-made to suit their business objectives. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage up-gradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market.

Thermo Fisher, a leading global provider of science-related services, acquired PPD, Inc., a leading provider of clinical research services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. This acquisition will help Thermo Fisher to expand its services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

In June 2021, Quest Diagnostics completed the acquisition of Mercy’s Outreach Laboratory Services business. The transaction aims to increase access to innovative, high-quality, and affordable laboratory services to provide affordable patient care throughout the Midwest. Upon completing the acquisition, Quest will gain immediate access to a wider network of healthcare professionals in Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

Key players in the Laboratory Centrifuge Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Kubota Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG

QIAGEN

HERMLE Labortechnik GmbH

Koki Holdings Co. Ltd

Key Takeaways from Laboratory Centrifuge Market Study

Global laboratory centrifuge market to flourish 1.3x from 2022-2032

Micro laboratory centrifuges to be a top-selling category, capturing more than 3/5th market share

By application, laboratory centrifuges for the hospitals to expand at a CAGR of 3.1%

U.S to emerge as an opportunistic laboratory centrifuge market, documenting a 2.3% CAGR

China to be a significant market, expected to be valued at US$ 500 Million in 2032

Germany to document the highest value CAGR, registering a growth rate of 4%

