Proactive news headlines including Future Metals, Armada Metals, Recce Pharmaceuticals and Race Oncology

Sydney, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Future Metals NL (ASX:FME, AIM:FME) has upgraded the JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of its Panton PGM-Nickel Project in WA to 5 million ounces palladium, platinum and gold (PGM3E) and 238.8 tonnes nickel. Click here

Armada Metals Ltd (ASX:AMM) has intersected magmatic nickel-copper sulphides during phase one diamond drilling at the Nyanga Project in Gabon. Click here

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, OTC:RECEF), which is developing a new class of synthetic anti-infectives, welcomes the news that its candidate RECCE ® 327 (R327) returned a good safety and tolerability profile among 10 healthy male subjects. Click here

Race Oncology Ltd (ASX:RAC) has seen two of its peer-reviewed abstracts published in the prestigious scientific journal Cancer Research with shares trading higher as a result. Click here

Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) has intersected high-grade zinc-lead mineralisation in its maiden scout drilling program at the Blackcraig Lead-Zinc-Silver Project in southwest Scotland. Click here

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) is set to embark on the first phase of reverse circulation (RC) drilling at its 100%-owned Black Swan South nickel prospect, which is part of the regional Silver Swan North Project. Click here

GTI Energy Ltd (ASX:GTR) has brought on board as executive director James (Jim) Baughman, a highly experienced Wyoming uranium geologist and corporate executive who will help guide GTI’s technical and commercial activities in the US. Click here

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) remains on track to ship its first spodumene concentrate by the end of this year from the Finniss Lithium Project near Darwin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Click here

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has fielded strong assays from 36 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes across 3,691 metres in exploration and infill drilling at Kada Gold Project in Guinea. Click here

Fenix Resources Ltd (ASX:FEX) is positioning itself as a fully integrated mining, haulage and logistics company thanks to its latest acquisition. Click here

Apollo Minerals Ltd (ASX:AON) has completed the consolidation of 100% ownership of the Kroussou Zinc-Lead Project in Gabon by acquiring the remaining 20% interest held by Trek Metals Ltd (ASX:TKM). Click here

Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) is set to quadruple its landholding in highly prospective northern Ecuador through a staged acquisition of the Verde Chico Project to the west of its El Palmar gold-copper porphyry discovery. Click here

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) has strengthened its advisory credentials with the appointment of Dr Susann Brady-Kalnay PhD to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) is warming to the potential of its Callisto discovery, which is part of the Norseman project in southern WA, returning more multiple sulphide hits during a new drilling campaign. Click here

Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) has started drilling and geochemical soil sampling programs at the Mount Squires Project in the West Musgrave region of Western Australia. Click here

Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) has a comprehensive reverse circulation (RC) drill program underway at the Paterson North Project joint venture with Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited (RTX) in Western Australia’s prolific Paterson Province. Click here

Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) has brought a highly prospective exploration licence into the fold at its Central Sandstone Gold Project in WA. Click here

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV, OTC:MGVMF) has welcomed Anthony Buckingham to the team as general manager-development. Click here

