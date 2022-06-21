Quadient: 2022 financial calendar update

English French

2022 financial calendar update

Paris, 21 June 2022,

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in business solutions for meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces today that it has updated its Stock Market Code of Ethics with regards to its embargo period. The embargo period shall be two calendar weeks before publication of the annual, half year and quarterly accounts. Therefore, the updated embargo periods for the first half 2022 results and Q3 2022 sales are as follows:

Embargo period: from 12 September to 26 September 2022

First-half 2022 results and Q2 2022 sales: 26 September 2022(1)

Embargo period: from 21 November to 5 December 2022

Q3 2022 sales: 5 December 2022(1)

Quadient’s Stock Market Code of Ethics is available at: https://invest.quadient.com/en-US/regulated-information

(1) Publication after the closing of the Euronext Paris stock exchange

