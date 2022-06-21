MOKWHEEL Unveils Basalt, An Epic Power Backup Ebike with the Most Innovative Features

New York City, NY, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month, Mokwheel has announced its highly anticipated Basalt Ebike line. The new electric bicycle line will be available in a step-over and step-through model, which are compatible with power inverters and batteries for the electric bike to use. The Basalt Ebike, in its entirety, holds power and features integrated power station technology that the market has never seen before. With a series of patented power station concept manufacturers in mind, Mokwheel is ready to take off this revolutionary technology and start making history in the e-mobility industry. The Basalt line plans to work toward greener solutions for clean transportation efficiently.





"Our goal is to be the leading force of revolutionizing intelligent transportation products to make the world more sustainable and efficient," the company revealed.

Key features of Mokwheel Basalt Ebike include:

1. Portable power station that can be utilized to charge up devices and appliances on the go.

2. A massive battery capacity allows an extended range of up to 85-miles on a single charge.

3. Flexible and adaptive hydraulic front fork for smoothing bumps and improving off-road capability.

4. The ability to customize different riding styles with pedal-assist and throttle mode.

5. Two 26*4-inch fat tires improve traction and grip with shock absorption capacity.

6. IPX5-rated water resistance allows users to ride in most weather conditions.

The Ebike also hosts technology that lets you experience the freedom of the open road without limiting your movement or compromising your safety. Tektro Auriga E-Comp hydraulic brakes, with adjustable suspension and two 26-inch fat tires, provide tremendous grip and mechanical stability to allow you to ride with confidence in a variety of unpredictable terrain.

"Not only are we developing innovative electric bikes that are already on the market, but we want to overcome the barrier of making Ebikes smarter and bringing something new to the public that they have never seen before. We want to provide value to our customers and society," said Denny, CEO of Mokwheel.

The Mokwheel Basalt Ebike campaign kicks off in Jun. 26th on Indiegogo, a crowdfunding platform. Follow the Mokwheel Basalt campaign and turn on the notification to receive an early bird discount.

Mokwheel is a start-up specializing in creating intelligent, practical, and innovative electric vehicles that change the face of the electric transportation field. Based on the company's proprietary power station technology, Mokwheel creates ground-breaking electric bicycle products to revolutionize the transportation industry. The company focuses on quality and prioritizes products that can provide meaningful experiences. The Mokwheel team is led by Denny L, a young entrepreneur, dedicated to outshining the existing electric bicycle market by providing user-friendly products that meet the demands of today's consumers.

Media Contact

Brand Name: Mokwheel

Email: support@mokwheel.com

Web: https://www.mokwheel.com/

SOURCE: Mokwheel