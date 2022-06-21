SAI.TECH Announces Silver Sponsorship of the 2022 Euroheat & Power Annual Conference

SINGAPORE, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAI.TECH Global Corporation ("SAI.TECH" or the "Company", NASDAQ: SAI) today announced its sponsorship and attendance of the 2022 Euroheat & Power (EHP) annual conference, to be held in Brussels, Belgium, from June 21-22, 2022. The EHP Annual Meeting brings together policy, industry, and research to think about how District Heating & Cooling (DHC) can be the best version for years to come and contribute to meeting climate and energy goals. As a silver sponsor, SAI.TECH will support the smooth progress of the conference in many ways.



SAI.TECH joined EHP as an active member in 2022. SAI.TECH has been committed to supporting low carbon reforms in the heating industry. The company is also proud to support the EHP Annual Meeting in the company's first year as a member, looking forward to strengthening the relationship with the heating industry in the EU.

"We see Euroheat & Power and its members as incredible ambassadors for reducing carbon emissions in the heating industry, and we are proud to support the association's mission to connect, influence and advance the DHC industry towards its climate and energy goals," Arthur Lee, CEO of the company said. "We see massive opportunities for innovative solutions to complex challenges within the industry, especially in waste heat utilization. The EU generates enough waste energy to heat the EU's entire building stock. Despite the huge potential, there are only a few small-scale examples of urban waste heat recycling across the EU. SAI.TECH's goal is to use an advanced, modular and replicable solution - SAIHUB - to drive the recovery and reuse of excess heat from chips for heating."

"We have invested heavily in products and technology over the past two years, launching new products and updates across its portfolio better to meet the decarbonization needs of the modern heating industry," Arthur Lee said. "50% of the world's energy consumption is directly or indirectly related to the heating industry. SAIHUB exists at the intersection of the heat, power, and computing industries, promotes renewable energy deployment through the use of clean energy, and recycles waste heat to reduce electricity consumption and carbon emissions in the heating industry, thereby solving heat, power, and computing power issues regarding carbon emissions."

The company is increasing its involvement across the industry, and in addition to Euroheat & Power (EHP), SAI.TECH is also a member of the International District Energy Association (IDEA). IDEA is a nonprofit industry association founded in 1909 to facilitate the exchange of information among district energy professionals. The headquarter of IDEA is in Westborough, Massachusetts, the United States.

Please find more information about the 2022 Euroheat & Power Conference here: https://www.euroheat.org/2022-euroheat-power-conference.html .

About SAI.TECH

SAI.TECH is an energy-saving bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries. SAI.TECH uses proprietary liquid cooling and waste heat recovery technology for its digital asset mining machines, which utilizes waste heat to provide recycled energy and heating to potential customers while lowering mining operating costs. SAI.TECH strives to become the most cost-efficient digital asset mining operations company globally while promoting the clean transition of the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries.

For more information on SAI.TECH, please visit https://sai.tech/.

About Euroheat & Power

Euroheat & Power is the international network for district energy, promoting sustainable heating and cooling in Europe and beyond. It's a non-for-profit association headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, which unites the district energy sector.

For more information, please visit https://www.euroheat.org/.

About International District Energy Association

The International District Energy Association is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit industry association founded in 1909 as the National District Heating Association in the United States.

For more information, please visit: https://www.districtenergy.org/.

