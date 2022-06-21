English French

Paris, 21 June 2022, 8:30 a.m.

Eramet: Signing of the Share Purchase Agreement with the Airbus, Safran and Tikehau ACE Capital consortium

In a press release dated 22 February 2022, Eramet announced the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the sale of its subsidiary Aubert & Duval to a consortium formed by Airbus, Safran and Tikehau ACE Capital. This agreement was subject to obtaining the opinion of the employee representative bodies.

Following their consultation process, Eramet announces today the signature of the Share Purchase Agreement with the consortium.

The operation should be completed by the end of the year, subject to the waiver of certain conditions precedent, including the obtaining of regulatory approvals1.

Aubert & Duval is one of the world's leading producers of high-performance steels, superalloys, titanium and aluminum and a strategic supplier for the aerospace industry.

1 Notably with regard to competition and market concentration

