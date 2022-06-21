Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 24

English Danish

Company announcement no. 11





In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.



The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 24, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 0 0 15 June 2022 25,000 73.61 1,840,250 16 June 2022 28,000 71.00 1,988,000 17 June 2022 27,000 72.75 1,964,250 Total week 24 80,000 5,792,500 Total accumulated 80,000 5,792,500

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 110,089 treasury shares, equal to 0.09% of the Bank’s share capital.





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.





Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

