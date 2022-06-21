New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022

| Source: Nykredit Realkredit A/S Nykredit Realkredit A/S

København V, DENMARK

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S        

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 01E, 13G, 13H, 13J, 22H and 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN

SeriesCurrencyCouponMaturityIT/RF*
DK000953881113HDKK1.00%01.01.2033RF
DK000953903313HEUR1.00%01.01.2028RF
DK000953776313HEUR1.00%01.01.2024IT
DK000953784713JDKK1.00%01.01.2033RF
DK000953792013GDKK1.00%01.04.2028RF


ISIN

SeriesCurrencyBond typeMaturityIT/RF*
DK000953806832HDKKCita6 + interest rate spread01.07.2026RF
DK000953814232HDKKCita6 + 45 bp.01.01.2026RF
DK000953822532HDKKCibor3 + 15 bp.01.10.2025RF
DK000953830832HDKKCibor6 + interest rate spread01.07.2025RF
DK000953849832HDKKCibor6 + interest rate spread
(konvertérbar)		01.07.2025RF
DK000953857122HEUREuribor3 + interest rate spread
(konvertérbar)		01.01.2028RF
DK000953865432HEUREuribor3 + interest rate spread01.04.2025RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

ISIN

SeriesCurrencyCouponLoan repayment profileMaturity
DK000953911601EDKK5.00%Annuity01.10.2053
DK000953938901EDKK5.00%Hybrid (up to 10 year interest-only period)01.10.2053
DK000953946201EDKK5.00%Hybrid (up to 30 year interest-only period)01.10.2053
DK000953954601EDKK4.00%Annuity01.10.2043
DK000953962901EDKK3.00%Annuity01.10.2033

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment


Attachments

Samlet_UK