CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Bid date, 2022-06-21
Auction date2022-06-21
Settlement date2022-06-22
Maturity Date2022-06-29
Nominal amount555 billion SEK
Interest rate, %0.25
Bid times09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Confirmation of bids to e-mailrbcert@riksbank.se
The lowest accepted bid volume1 million SEK
The highest accepted bid volume555 billion SEK
Allocation Time10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term1110 billion SEK
Expected excess liquidity at full allotment555 billion SEK

Stockholm, 2022-06-21