Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Report 2022-2032

Nanoparticles are Gaining Tractions in the Global Market for Drug Deliveries



Nanomedicine is a relatively recent field in which nanotechnology knowledge & technology are used for disease prevention and treatment. It comprises the diagnostic, transport, and sensing functions of nanostructured materials including nano robots, nano sensors, and also the activation of nanomaterials in living cells. For example, a nanomaterials cancer diagnostic approach has been developed that incorporates both medicine and imaging modalities. Lipid systems such like lipid nanoparticles and micelles, which are both now FDA-approved, were used in the first generation of nanoparticle-based treatment. These liposomes and micelles include inorganic nanomaterials such like gold or magnetic nanoparticles. Due to these characteristics, inorganic nanoparticles are increasingly being used for delivery of drug, imaging, and therapeutic applications.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.



Segments Covered in this report



Technology

• Nanocrystals

• Nanoparticles

• Liposomes

• Micelles

• Nanotubes



Application

• Neurology

• Oncology

• Cardiovascular/ Physiology

• Anti-inflammatory/ Immunology

• Anti-infective

• Other Application



Nanoparticles

• Dendrimers

• Gold Nanoparticles

• Fullerenes

• Other Nanoparticles



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



Europe

• Germany

• Spain

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



LAMEA

• Brazil

• Turkey

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• UAE

• Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie)

• Amgen Inc.

• Aquanova AG

• Bayer AG

• Camarus AB

• Celgene Corporation

• Cytimmune Sciences

• GlaxoSmithKline PLC

• Johnson & Johnson

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Nanobiotix

• NanoCarrier Co, Ltd

• NanOlogy LLC

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer)

• Roche Holding AG (Roche)

• Sanofi SA

• Selecta Biosciences Inc.

• Starpharma Holdings Limited

• Taiwan Liposome Co.

• Tarveda Therapeutics



Overall world revenue for Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$59.5 billion in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



