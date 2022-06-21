New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fresh Food Packaging Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288088/?utm_source=GNW



The Fresh Food Packaging Market Report 2022-2032:



The Market is Being Driven by a Growing Awareness of Health Concerns and the Consumption of Fresh Food Products



People are being influenced to choose fresh food packaged products with prolonged shelf life as a result of rising health consciousness and the consumption of fresh food products rather than packaged and processed food items. As a result, there is a growing demand for fresh food products with a long shelf life in countries such as the United States. These factors influence the size and growth of the fresh food packaging market.



During the Projection Period, Modern Packaging Solutions Will be Developed to Create a Lucrative Potential



Growing health concerns, customer desire for better packaging solutions, and government requirements have all contributed to the development of advanced packaging techniques and technologies. The expansion of the fresh food packaging market was aided by advancements in fresh food packaging such as water-soluble packaging, intelligent packaging, Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP), active packaging, and edible packaging. Biodegradable packaging that can be recycled and reused has opened up a whole new market for the market because it complies with government requirements and is ecologically beneficial, making it simple to dispose of.



Segments Covered in this report



Market Segment by Material

• Plastic

• Metal

• Paper and Paperboard

• Glass



Market Segment by Application

• Dairy Products

• Poultry and Meat Products

• Vegetables and Fruits

• Sea Food

• Other Applications



Market Segment by Pack Type

• Converted Roll Stock

• Gusseted Bags

• Flexible Paper

• Corrugated Box

• Boxboard

• Other Pack Type



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



Europe

• Germany

• Spain

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



LAMEA

• Brazil

• Turkey

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• UAE

• Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Fresh Food Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Amcor plc

• Ampacet Corporation

• Anchor Packaging Inc.

• Bomarko, Inc.,

• Coveris

• DS Smith Plc (DS Smith)

• DuPont

• Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

• International Paper (IP)

• Mondi Plc (Mondi)

• PCA (Packaging Corporation of America)

• PPC Flexible Packaging LLC

• Printpack Holdings, Inc.

• Schur Flexibles

• Sealed Air Corporation

• Silgan Holdings Inc.

• Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (Smurfit)

• Sonoco Products Company

• Ultimate Packaging, Ltd.

• WestRock Company



Overall world revenue for Fresh Food Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$84,903 million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



