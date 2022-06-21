New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Respiratory Drug Delivery Technologies Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288089/?utm_source=GNW



The Rise in Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases, Technological Advancements, And Outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic Are Driving the Market Growth



Some of the major forces propelling the global respiratory drug delivery technologies market include an increase in prevalence and incidence of respiratory diseases, technological advancements in respiratory drug delivery, and the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the use of nanoparticles and polymeric carriers in respiratory drug delivery systems is expected to propel the overall market. Some trends in the field are indicated by recent advances in inhaled devices and formulations. High-dose dry powder alternatives are becoming increasingly popular with nebulized formulations and would be supported by the development of new high-dose (> 100 mg) DPI (Dry Powder Inhalers) variants. Single-use disposable dry powder inhalers can be helpful in the treatment of various respiratory diseases including infectious diseases.



Nebulizers, particularly software-aided systems using smart cards and an electronic control unit that can accurately direct lung deposition and total dosage, will play a crucial role in novel cancer therapies and improve the reliability of inhaled therapy clinical trials. A greater proportion of future formulations of aerosols is also expected to involve repurposed drugs.



The use of nanoparticles in pulmonary drug delivery formulations for DPI (Dry Powder Inhalers) remains a hot topic. Nanoparticles of the same drug were found to have significantly less impact on the oropharyngeal region and higher peripheral deposition in humans compared to micronized salbutamol sulfate, suggesting greater local bioavailability for a sustained period of time due to their smaller size.



Barriers of Respiratory Drugs Delivery



The respiratory system has evolved self-defence methods to keep inhaled medication particles out of the lungs and to eliminate or inactivate them once established and hence pulmonary drug administration is relatively difficult. In addition to mechanical, pharmacological, and immunological barriers, behavioural barriers such as compliance and inhaler technique have a negative impact on pulmonary medication delivery. Strategies for mitigating the effects of these barriers include the use of inhaler devices and compositions that efficiently deliver medicine to the lungs, adequate inhaler technique, and increased patient education. If respiratory drug delivery devices are used appropriately, the pulmonary route offers enormous opportunities, often meeting unmet clinical requirements.



Segments Covered in the Report



By Product

• Formulations

• Devices



By Type

• Dry Powder

• Suspension Aerosol

• Solution Aerosol



By Product Type

• Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIS)

• Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIS)

• Nebulizers and Accessories



By Nebulizers Type

• Soft Mist Nebulizers

• Jet Nebulizers

• Ultrasonic Nebulizers



By Canister Type

• Plain Canisters

• Coated Canister



By Application

• Asthma

• COPD

• Cystic Fibrosis

• Others



By End User

• Homecare

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Others



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 21 leading national markets:



North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



Europe

• Germany

• Spain

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America



MEA

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Respiratory Drug Delivery Technologies Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies

• AptarGroup, Inc.

• AstraZeneca plc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

• Cipla Limited

• Graham Field Health Products

• GSK Corporation

• Medisana GmbH.

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Omron Corporation

• Philips Respironics

• Recipharm Ab.

• Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceuticals

• 3M Healthcare



Overall world revenue for Respiratory Drug Delivery Technologies Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$59.51 billion in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through 2032. Our work identifies which organisations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



