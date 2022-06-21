New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288090/?utm_source=GNW



The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Report 2022-2032: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



The Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Applications & Services Is Driving the Market



Artificial intelligence (AI) is defined as a machine that employs modern technology to do tasks that are similar to those performed by the human mind. The primary purpose of drug discovery research is to find medications that can aid in the prevention or treatment of specific diseases. The difficulties of reviewing, obtaining, and utilising data to solve difficult medical problems fueled demand for artificial intelligence (AI) in the drug discovery business. The market for artificial intelligence in drug development is divided into offering, technology, type, applications, and region. The growing number of cross-industry collaborations and partnerships, the increasing need to control drug discovery & development costs and reduce overall time taken in this process, the rising adoption of cloud-based applications & services, and the impending patent expiration of blockbuster drugs are all driving the artificial intelligence in drug discovery market. On the other side, the market’s expansion is being hampered by a paucity of data sets in the field of drug discovery and an insufficient supply of competent workers.



The Lack of Data Is a Recurring Problem Throughout All Industries Implementing AI



The shortage of data is a reoccurring issue in all industries that are deploying AI. A standard biological investigation requires a minimum of five samples to be legitimate. Meanwhile, in order to function well, most machine learning algorithms must be trained on hundreds of thousands of data points or samples. This is why obtaining high-quality healthcare data is critical something that has proven increasingly challenging over time. The challenge is due to the disorganised and fragmented health data scattered across many data platforms and organisations. Patients’ insurance and healthcare providers change too frequently, making data collection difficult.



What Are These Questions You Should Ask Before Buying A Market Research Report?

• How is the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market?

• How will each artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2032?

• How will the market shares for each artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery submarket develop from 2022 to 2032?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2032?

• Will leading artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2032 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2032?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• What are the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery projects for these leading companies?

• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2032?What are the implication of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market?

• Where is the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market heading? And how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

• What can be the best investment options for new product and service lines?

• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path? C-suite?



You need to discover how this will impact the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market today, and over the next 10 years:

• Our 461-page report provides 270 tables and 264 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.

• Contains in-depth analyse of global, regional and national sales and growth

• Highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors



This report tells you TODAY how the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market will develop in the next 10 years, and in-line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.



Forecasts to 2032 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2032, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery prices and recent developments.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, V, L, W and U are discussed in this report.



Segments Covered in this report



Market Segment by Offering

• AI Software

• AI Services



Market Segment by Technology

• Deep Learning

• Supervised Learning

• Reinforcement Learning

• Unsupervised Learning

• Other Technology



Market Segment by Applications

• Oncology

• Infectious Diseases

• Neurological Disorders

• Metabolic Diseases

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Other Applications



Market Segment by Type

• Target Identification

• Molecule Screening

• Drug Design and Drug Optimization

• Preclinical and Clinical Testing



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



Europe

• Germany

• Spain

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



LAMEA

• Brazil

• Turkey

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• UAE

• Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Atomwise

• Benevolent AI

• Berg Health

• Bioage

• Biosymetrics

• Cloud Pharmaceuticals

• Cyclica

• Deep Genomics

• DeepMind

• Envisagenics

• Euretos

• Exscientia

• GNS Healthcare

• IBM Corporation

• Insilico Medicine



Overall world revenue for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$919 million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



How the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, 2022 to 2032 Market report helps you?



In summary, our 461-page report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, 2022 to 2032 Market, with forecasts for application, technology, type, offering, each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for 4 regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, 2022 to 2032 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, 2022 to 2032 Market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288090/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________