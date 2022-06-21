The in vitro toxicology testing market is expected to reach USD 18.6 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 11.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.8%

New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market by Product, Toxicity Endpoints, Technology, Method, Industry - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05129363/?utm_source=GNW



Based on toxicity endpoints and tests undertaken across all industries, the in vitro toxicity testing market is segmented into genotoxicity; cytotoxicity; ADME; skin irritation, corrosion, & sensitization; ocular toxicity; organ toxicity; phototoxicity; dermal toxicity; and other endpoints & tests. In 2021, the ADME segment accounted for the largest share of the in vitro toxicity testing market.



During the forecast period, the software segment is expected to grow at the highest rate.

On the basis of product and service, the in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into consumables, assays, equipment, software, and services. Due to the increasing use of softwares in industry, the software segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the in vitro toxicology testing market during the forecast period.



During the forecast period, toxicogenomics is expected to grow at the highest rate.

During the forecast period, the toxicogenomics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, due to the technological advancements taking place in the field of genomics and proteomics.



In 2021, Europe is expected to hold the largest share for players operating in the in vitro toxicology testing market.

In 2021, Europe accounted for the largest share of the in vitro toxicology testing market. Factors such as high adoption of in vitro toxicology testing assays and services in the chemical and cosmetics industries in the region are among the primary reasons expected to contribute to the growth of this market.



Key players in the In Vito Toxiocology Testing Market

The prominent players in the in vitro toxicology testing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Merck KGaA (Germany), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Catalent, Inc. (US), Evotec (UK), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), QIAGEN (Germany), Promega Corporation (US), Gentronix Limited (UK), BioIVT (US), MB Research Laboratories (US) ,Creative Biolabs(US), GVK Biosciences Private Limited (India), Shanghai Medicon Inc (China), Creative Biorray (US) and Insphero (Switzerland).



