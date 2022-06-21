The global compound feed market is estimated to be valued at USD 521.3 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 641.2 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 4.2%

New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Compound Feed Market by Ingredient, Form, Livestock, Source & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05233131/?utm_source=GNW

Key players have been investing significantly in R&D to cater to changing consumer preferences and reduce production costs.

• By ingredients, the cereal segment occupies the highest market share during the forecast period.



Based on ingredients, the cereal segment is estimated to occupy the highest market share during the forecast period.Cereals are whole grains used as a compound feed for different livestock.



Among different types of cereals, maize is the commonly used ingredient as 70% of its production is used in making animal feed. The type of feed to be included in compound feed depends on the type of livestock feed manufactured and the cost of raw materials.

• By source, the plant-based segment is forecasted to account for the largest market share.



Based on the source, the plant-based segment accounts for the largest market share and it would dominate the market in terms of value during the forecast period.The Plant-based raw materials for compound feed are obtained from plant sources like oils, vegetables, grains, etc.



The products manufactured from plant sources are rich in micronutrients which act as a complete nutrient for livestock.

• By form, the mash segment is forecasted to dominate the market during the forecasted period.



Based on form, the mash segment accounts for the highest market share in 2022.Mash form of compound feed is a feed available in meal form which is unprocessed and the finest variety of feed available for livestock.



The mash feeds are majorly used in the ruminants and layer poultry. Mash diet gives greater unification of growth and it is economical.

• By Livestock, Poultry segment is estimated to account for the highest market share.



Based on livestock, the poultry segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global compound feed market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%. The increasing demand for eggs to get optimum vitamins and protein is expected to increase the demand for poultry. Additionally, the rise in awareness regarding appropriate nutrition and care would boost the demand for compound feed in the poultry sector.



The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for the compound feed market during the forecast period

The APAC is the largest region in the compound feed market and it is growing with a considerable CAGR between 2022 and 2027.The country is one of the highest consumers and producers of meat from livestock.



Growth in the consumption of pork and poultry meat is one of the major factors driving the growth of animal feed in the Asia Pacific.The leading manufacturers of compound feed are rapidly investing in R&D in the region to update technology for improved yield.



Additionally, increased demand for meat, safety issues, prevention of disease outbreaks in livestock, etc., are some of the reasons to drive the compound feed market in the region.



Break-up of Primaries

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 45% and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: Manager- 50%, CXOs– 15%, and Executives – 35%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe - 25%, North America- 25%, and RoW- 10%



Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

• Cargill, Inc (US)

• ADM (US)

• Charoen Pokphand Foods (Thailand)

• New Hope Group (US)

• Land O’ Lakes (US)

• Nutreco N.V (the Netherlands)

• Alltech, Inc (US)

• Guangdong Haid Group (China)

• Weston Milling Animal Group (Australia)

• Feed One Co. (Japan)



Research Coverage

This report segments the compound feed market on the basis of ingredients, source, form, livestock, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the compound feed market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the compound feed market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolio details, and the key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights into the major countries/regions, in which the compound feed market is flourishing

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05233131/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________