EMA Rockwool Market Size Worth $2.2 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 4.7%: AMR

Portland, OR, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the EMA rockwool market was estimated at $1.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $2.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Increasing demand from the building & construction and transportation sectors drives the growth of the EMA rockwool market. On the other hand, several health hazards associated with the use of rockwool impede the growth to some extent However, surge in potential applications of rockwool among various end-use sectors is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

Disruptions in construction activities gave way to a steep decline in demand for EMA rockwool, thus impacting the EMA rockwool market negatively.

However, the market has almost recovered at a slow & steady pace.

The EMA rockwool market is analyzed across product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the panels segment contributed to around half of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The rolled segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the building and construction segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total market. The industrial and appliances segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across Europe held the major share in 2020, garnering 99% of the total market. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.7% throughout the forecast period.

The key market players analyzed in the EMA rockwool market report include DTH Prefab, Isover Knauf Insulation, Lawsons (Whetstone) Ltd., URSA, Paroc Group, Polish Stone Wool Group, Rockfibre (PTY) Ltd, Saint-Gobain France S.A., Comptoir Hammami, and Rockwool A/S. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

