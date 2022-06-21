India EduFin Industry Outlook FY2026: Trends & Developments, Challenges, Regulations, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India EduFin Industry Outlook to FY'2026 - Driven by High Adoption of Edtech Sector and Increasing Investments from Venture Capital Firms" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report adds context to the dynamic nature of the EdTech & EduFin industry by providing trends & developments, challenges faced and the various regulations put in place by the government. Moreover, the report also covers the overall competitive landscape which is based on certain parameters.

The report concludes with projection for the future of the industry, Covid-19 impact, analysts' take on the future, and interviews with key industry leaders and professionals in the space.



India EduFin Industry Overview and Size

India EduFin industry has witnessed an upward trajectory over the past 2-3 years and is expected to grow even bigger. Growth in the demand for EdTech courses owing to the pandemic has provided the boost to the education finance industry. Key factors responsible for growth of the online segment is wider access to internet and smartphones, robust investment flow in the EdTech space and government initiatives to promote online learning in India.



The Covid-19 pandemic has also pushed the market players in focusing towards improving their product features, collaborations with EdTech players, and technology for better unit economics. The government has also been playing an active role in incubating the space for further growth by launching policies & initiatives such as NEP - 2020, DIKSHA, SWAYAM for supporting the digital education in India.

Competitive Landscape of India EduFin Industry

The competition in the EduFin space in India is moderately fragmented with presence of 25+ players in the industry.

The competition parameters include factors such as Major EdTech Partners, Loan Tenure, Segments Catered, Processing Fee, Foreclosure Charges, Technology and Value Added Services. The major players include Bajaj Finserv, Eduvanz, Propelld, Zest Money, Liquiloans & Early Salary. Players in the space differentiate across different EdTech courses, interest fee and product offerings.



India EduFin Industry Future Outlook and Projections

The industry revenue is expected to grow with a double digit CAGR in the next 5 years. The industry is expected to grow on the back of burgeoning investor interest in online EdTech companies, rising internet penetration in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and advanced technologies allowing EdTech companies to launch online platforms. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, there has been an increasing traction towards online EdTech courses, which is expected to ensure substantial growth in the future.

India EduFin Industry Segmentations

By Number of Loan Disbursed: The maximum number of loans have been disbursed in FY'21 to the K-12 classification. The players have proved to have a successful track record in the K-12 Segment (such as Aakash, Byju's and Allen), which attracts a larger section of the student population to use this resource and thus, take up loans.

By Loan Duration: EdTech courses for a period less than 1 year were mostly preferred as these courses are demanded by students & young professionals who focus on test prep and analytical or upskill and re-skill courses.

By Type of City: With increasing urbanization and deep internet penetration, Tier 2 and 3 cities in India are slowly becoming digitized and open to new forms of educational tools.

By Type of Course: Online higher education has contributed to the highest amount of loan disbursals in FY'2021 owing to a much higher ticket size as compared to other EdTech sectors in India.

By Payment Mode: Most of the loans were disbursed by NBFCs as they cover 100% of the tuition fees, travel expenses, lab fees and exam fees with flexible payment options.

