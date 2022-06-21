Singapore Property Classifieds Market Outlook Report 2022 Featuring Major Players - Property Guru Group, SRX Property, Carousell, ST Property, Mogul, Greyloft

Dublin, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Property Classifieds Market Outlook to 2025 - Driven by Consumer Preference and Investments from Vcs Along With Exponential Growth of Smartphone Penetration" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Singapore Property Classified Market Outlook to 2025 provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Property Classified industry in Singapore.

The report covers various aspects including the current real estate scenario and rental rates in Singapore, revenue generated from Singapore Property Classified market. The report concludes with market projections for future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue along with analyst recommendations and key market opportunities.



Overview of Singapore Property Classified Market

With a population of 5.4 Mn in 2020 and a being major financial hub in the Asia Pacific region, Singapore has earned a reputation as one of the world's most advanced economies. It is a leader in Southeast Asia with more than 80 Property Classified companies, majority of which are successfully creating a powerful and transparent digital integration and growing a double digit CAGR of 36.1% during 2015-2020.

From project funding to management down to design, property technology in Singapore covers a range of sub-industries in the real estate sector. Growth of residential & commercial demand, value-added services like expert advice and financing support offered by Property Classified companies are some of the key trends witnesses in the market.

However, the industry is highly vulnerable to fraud due to its complex nature, reliance on technology, and interaction between stakeholders and third parties. Companies such as PropertyGuru. SRX Property, Carousell and Cove are poised to capitalize on current pain points in Singapore Property Classified Market.

Singapore Property Classified Market Competition

The market is moderately fragmented for listings and classifieds companies with mjor players including Property Guru Group, SRX Property, Carousell, ST Property, Mogul, Greyloft, etc.

The market is highly concentrated market for aggregators & co-living companies with top players namely Cove, Hmlet and Easy City holding more than 60% market share in terms of revenue. Players are competing on the basis of Rental Pricing, Room Types, Locations, Services, Community Events, etc.

Factors such as expensive rentals, fixed one- to two-year tenancy contracts and the hassle of dealing with intermediaries, have driven the growth of co-living concepts in Singapore.



Singapore Property Classified Market Future Outlook and Projections

Singapore Property Classified Market is expected to grow at a massive rate of 30.16% CAGR during 2020-2025 providing a lucrative opportunity for Property Classified investors.

Technology has been increasingly becoming an attractive asset for landlords, potential real estate investors and tenants looking for an efficient and secure opportunity in the Commercial Real Estate segment (CRE). This presents a lucrative opportunity for Property Classified investors to witness high returns on their investment. The real estate digital classifieds space is still in the early stages of growth and the listings are dominated by builders and brokers.

Further, with newer technology based services such as 360 degree view, listing convenience, subscription management etc., the focus is likely to be on educating individual users. Therefore, the advertisements are more likely to be to focused on the individuals on both the buying and selling side, which could help reduce the resistance of online real estate tractions by individual users.

Singapore Property Classified Market Segmentation

By Business Model: Revenue Via Listings and Classifieds generated highest revenue due to increased user base. Majority of the property classified ad marketplaces provide the main services at free of cost so that the users can buy/rent properties and the sellers can list their properties for free.

By Transaction Type: Majority of the transactions were carried out via sale of properties rather than renting properties. The government has introduced policies and are encouraging millennials to buy properties rather than renting of properties.

By Revenue Sources: Majority of the revenue is generated from Fee for Listings including Subscription Packages and Commission. The advertisement-based revenue model is gaining traction and is often used by websites/applications/marketplaces that attracts huge amounts of traffic. Revenue is generated by selling ad space and it is one of the most standard methods of gaining revenue.

By Region: Properties in the RCR are benefitting from the confluence of demand from various buyer groups, including foreigners looking for a good buy, Singaporean investors, owner-occupiers who want to live closer to the city, as well as a sizeable pool of budget-conscious tenants who might be priced out of the prime rental market in the city centre.

By Distribution Channel: Market is dominated by the unorganized players capturing majority of the overall market share in terms of revenue with the direct sales process.

