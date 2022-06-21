Aurora Mobile Partners with HONOR to Make JPush One of the First Messaging Products Compatible with HONOR's System-Level Push Messaging Channel

SHENZHEN, China, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with the consumer cloud service unit of HONOR, a leading global provider of smart devices. Aurora Mobile’s push notification solution JPush will become one of the first messaging products compatible with HONOR’s system-level push messaging channel (“HONOR Push Messaging”).



HONOR Push Messaging provides developers with push messaging services. Through a stable and reliable long-connection channel established between HONOR servers and apps, HONOR Push Messaging provides secure and accurate real-time push messaging services to the apps in HONOR devices, helping developers reach users efficiently, increase exposure for their apps, and improve user awareness and engagement.

In addition to being compatible with HONOR Push Messaging, JPush, a pioneer in the push messaging market in China, fully supports various operating systems including Android, iOS, HarmonyOS and QuickApp, and is compatible with JPush channels, APNs (Apple Push Notification service), VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol), FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) and the system-level push messaging channels of various mobile brands such as Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, VIVO, Meizu and ASUS, helping customers improve their message delivery rate with millisecond-level push speed.

Leveraging Aurora Mobile's AI algorithm engine, JPush effectively predicts the best messaging timing and sends messages at the optimum time, which helps significantly improve message click rates , MAUs and user retention rate while reducing disruption to users. With its SMS re-dispatching mechanism, JPush effectively improves message delivery rate. Meanwhile, this tested and proven system with tens of billions of visits per day ensures the stability of the service. As of December 2021, Aurora Mobile provided various services through its software development kits (SDKs) and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to more than 1.807 million apps with 57.9 billion installations of SDKs and a monthly active unique device base of 1.44 billion.

With increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as AI and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to support enterprises' digital transformation.

Aurora Mobile's technical edge in the industry has laid a solid foundation for the partnership between the two companies. Going forward, Aurora Mobile will further deepen its cooperation with HONOR and promote a mutually beneficial relationship to jointly explore additional commercial opportunities leveraging the expertise and experience accumulated by the two companies in their respective field.

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China.

