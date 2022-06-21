Sparkademy Partners With Gulf Bank to Deliver Groundbreaking Certification Learning Program

ZURICH, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkademy, a Zurich-based ed-tech startup that offers an adaptive, effective, and scalable learning experience to the corporate world, today announces its partnership with Gulf Bank, one of the largest banks in Kuwait. The partnership will allow Sparkademy's certification learning program to assist the bank's first-moving digital transformation.

Sparkademy will train a selected group of Kuwaiti Gulf Bank employees, providing them with the necessary knowledge, innovative frameworks, tools, material, and market trends required to propel the bank's digital transformation forward. SparkAdemy's program will teach the Gulf Bank team to apply innovative frameworks, fitting seamlessly into Gulf Bank's 2025 Strategic Foundation to foster a performance-driven culture based on meritocracy and engagement.

With customers' ever-evolving expectations, digital innovation in financial services is imperative. According to VMWare, if a client's digital experience does not meet their expectations, over half would switch to a rival — only 10% would remain faithful. Financial institutions require a defined technology and innovation plan to grow beyond traditional banking.

Swiss startups are building their networks to consolidate themselves in global innovation hubs. The 2021 Global Innovation Index placed Switzerland as the world's most innovative economy for the 11th consecutive year. Therefore, Sparkademy is well-placed to expand into new markets in one of Europe's leading startup breeding grounds.

"Sparkademy is extremely excited to support Gulf Bank on its transformation journey. Successful innovation requires putting people at the center, using new technologies to serve them better, and reducing risk along the way," said Alan Cabello, co-founder and CEO of Sparkademy.

"We believe Gulf Bank's 2025 Strategic Foundation offers an ideal environment for this ambitious certification program, and we are looking forward to a fruitful collaboration," Cabello added.

"The digital transformation program will be vital in accelerating Gulf Bank's ongoing digitization plans. Gulf Bank will be upskilling a select group of the Bank's employees in all the knowledge, materials, and market trends necessary to achieve Gulf Bank's vision of consolidating its position as the leading Kuwaiti bank of the future," said Salma Al-Hajjaj, General Manager of Human Resources at Gulf Bank.

About Sparkademy

Sparkademy is an innovative learning institution aiming to bring scalable and measurable learning to the corporate world. With Sparkademy, large organizations benefit from the latest developments in neuroscience and education research to elevate their employees' skills and future-proof their business.

About Gulf Bank

Gulf Bank is one of the leading conventional banks in Kuwait, with total assets of over KD 6 billion for the year ending 31 December 2021. The Bank provides a broad offering of consumer banking, wholesale banking, treasury, and financial services through its large network of more than 50 branches and over 300 ATMs across Kuwait. The Bank was founded in 1960 and has been listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange (Boursa Kuwait) since 1984.

