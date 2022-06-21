New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Packaging Machine Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288116/?utm_source=GNW





Form-fill-seal (FFS) machines use automated computer-controlled technology to create flexible to rigid packages while reducing the risk of contamination throughout the manufacturing process. The continuous automatic form-fill-seal (FFS) packaging machine is currently one of the most popular packaging machine types being used in the packaging industry. It has the advantage of high speed and efficiency when compared to individual machines for forming, filling, and sealing products.

Form-fill-seal films are one of the most versatile, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly packaging options available. These films are apt for automatic packaging of consumer goods and food products because they offer superior moisture, oxygen, and UV protection. form-fill-seal pouches, sachets, and bags are simple to use, lightweight, durable, and allow for mess-free distribution. These are suitable for mass manufacturing and are usually compatible with horizontal and vertical form-fill-seal machines. Incorporating FSS films into packaging increases job productivity while lowering package costs.

Since consumer-packaged goods companies struggle with employee retention, the need for machinery that helps with changeovers, as well as troubleshooting problems, is on the rise. FFS packaging machines now come with motion control and human-machine interfaces (HMIs), which makes it easier to execute the process.

FFS pouch packing machines have been demonstrated to be quick, accurate, cost-effective, and versatile solutions that enhance efficiency and profitability automatically. However, packing low-density items such as wheat flour, talcum powder, and whey powder at medium speeds is uneconomical and costs far too much. FFS packaging has a hurdle with this form of packaging.

Packaging hygiene and safety are a concern for consumers and businesses as the world continues to suffer due to COVID-19. The pandemic’s spread has demonstrated how easily it may be disseminated through human contact and cross-contamination. Many governments have enacted strict regulations to ensure that food is produced, packed, and distributed in a safe manner.



Key Market Trends



Horizontal Form Fill Seal Equipment Expected to Gain High Market Growth



Horizontal form fill seal (HFFS) machines, also known as FFS machines, are packaging systems for high production manufacturing facilities that pack, seal, and ship food goods. Using horizontal form fill seal machines to package the food products will save time and money as these machines are designed for speed and efficiency, effectively packing and vacuum sealing products in a shorter amount of time than other traditional packagings, such as hand packaging or other manual packaging methods, can be packaged and vacuum-sealed in durable bags that can hold up to 2.2 pounds of product.

Some HFFS machines are equipped with two molding stations and two sealing stations, so changes from one pack size to another can be done automatically with no downtime. This is useful in factories where switching is frequent. There are general setup steps to ensure that the HFFS machine produces high-quality and well-shaped packs.

The growing demand for packaged food and the cost-effectiveness of flexible packaging solutions is expected to drive the demand for pouches. According to numbers generated by a Harris Poll chartered by Flexible Packaging, 83% of all brand owners currently use flexible packaging of some type. This supports the growth of the pouch packaging market, which effectively grows the demand for HFFS machines. With new integrated technology, these HFFS machines are getting more advanced in enabling the adjustment of external factors. For instance, Loesch Verpackungstechnik provides a high-performance horizontal form fill seal machine for primary packaging of chocolate bars, granola bars, and protein bars.

It has intelligent control, a self-regulating control architecture enabling automatic parameter adjustments for fluctuating factors during operation (temperature, humidity, product characteristics), from rational product feeding to product discharge. It is ideally suited for sticky packaging products such as cereal bars and protein bars.

According to the Association for Packaging and Processing, Horizontal form fill seal machinery is projected to attribute high demand during the forecast period in the United States. With factors considered, such as sustainability and an eco-friendly environment, various new technological advancements in HFFS machinery are expected during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific to Witness High Market Growth



The growing population, rising disposable income, and the expansion of the food and beverage industry in China contribute to market growth. Changing lifestyles and the development of multi-national food shops in the region also contribute to the growth of the bag market, leading to the increased use of form-fill-seal machines.

Further, the increasing need for quality water and health-conscious drinking habits are expected to increase the consumption of bottled water, which is likely to influence the packaging industry in the region directly.

Japan is a major manufacturing hub in Asia, with high-quality products and best manufacturing practices. Japan is a leader in the world when it comes to manufacturing. Apart from its impeccable electronics and huge automobile sector, Japan also is a global producer of cosmetics and one of the biggest consumers of packaging machinery.

India is one of the most populous countries globally and ranks 2nd after China. According to the IMF, the country’s current population was approximately 1391.99 million in 2021 and is expected to reach 1455.82 million by 2026. This large mass of the country also makes it a heavy consumer of all sorts of products. Therefore, India presents a massive FFS packaging machinery market.

Apart from the countries already discussed as a part of the study under the Asia Pacific region, other countries like South Korea, Australia, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, etc., also have high potential scope for gaining a considerable share in the market studied.



Competitive Landscape



The Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Packaging Machine Market is fragmented as the major manufacturers in the market face stiff competition from smaller players. The companies present in the market are competing on price, distribution network, innovation, and brand reputation. Also, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and technological innovations are some of the primary strategies adopted by these companies to ensure long-term growth. Key players are Winpak Ltd., HDG Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH, etc. Recent developments in the market are -



February 2022 - RM Group has launched an impressive new website, showcasing its knowledge, innovation, and automation expertise. The company designs, manufactures, and supplies a wide range of manual and automatic packaging machinery, packaging systems, and robotic automation to an expansive customer base spanning food and beverage, horticultural, aggregates, chemicals, and agricultural industries.

August 2021 - Huhtamaki partnered with RiverRecycle and VTT to develop technology to solve the floating waste issue on the Mithi River in Mumbai, India. The waste collector technology is an integral part of RiverRecycle’s solution to tackling marine waste, one of the biggest global challenges of time. With Huhtamaki’s support, a prototype was built and tested in Finland and then transported to and assembled in Mumbai.



