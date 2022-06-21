Oman Blood Gas Analyzer, Poc Immunoassay Analyzer and Transcutaneous Monitor Markets, 2015-2020 & 2021-2025F - Industry Overview, Challenges & Trends Along with Competition and Way Forward

Dublin, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oman Blood Gas Analyzer, Poc Immunoassay Analyzer and Transcutaneous Monitor Market Outlook - Remarkable Growth in the Distribution and Quality of Health Services in Oman Has Added to Previous Health Achievements and Stimulated the Growth in Future" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Remarkable growth in the distribution and quality of health services in Oman has added to previous health achievements and stimulated the growth in future

The report covers overview and genesis of the industry, product wise market size in terms of installed base and revenue, market, trends and developments, issues and challenges and comparative landscape including competition scenario, market shares of major brands based on Installed base, cross comparison, opportunities and bottlenecks in Oman, concluding with future market projections of each product segmentation.



Oman Diagnostic Device Market (BGA, POC IAA and TCM) Overview and Size

Oman Diagnostic Device market has presented remarkable growth in the distribution and quality of health services due to the high interest and planned objectives to improve the healthcare infrastructure in Oman. The Oman Healthcare Vision 2040 which is expected to give a visible boost in terms of infrastructure will help the various specialized segments to grow which in turn will help create a huge demand for the diagnostic equipment in ICUs and NICUs.



Detailed Analysis on the Oman Blood Gas Analyzer (BGA) Market

Owing to the high interest in the new technology and faster technology BGA benchtop and Handheld devices slowly replaced the dependancy on the central devices. Majority of the devices are currently POC. Top players such as Radiometer, Roche and Abbott occupy the majority of the market.



Detailed Analysis on the Oman POC Immunoassay Analyzer (IAA) Market

POC IAA devices are struggling to replace the existing technologies in most GCC countries. End users have a high trust on the central lab or fixed devices. Players are working to improve the quality or the results as well as investing in technology that requires less handling and service dependent products to change the market perception and increase acceptance among the end users.



Detailed Analysis on the Oman Transcutaneous Monitors (TCM) Market

TCM devices have been a slow moving product in Oman with limited competition. This device is slowly entering the market with the expectation to connect with the major entities in order to improve the adaptatbility rate in nation.



Competitive Landscape in Diagnostic Device (BGA, POC IAA and TCM) Market in Oman

Competition was observed to be organized in all the three product segments and highly concentrated among the top 2-3 players. The market is majorly dominated by European and American manufacturers.



Oman Diagnostic Device (BGA, POC IAA and TCM) Market Future Outlook and Projections

Factors such as high disease prevalence, shifting from Central Lab devices to POC, technological innovations, growing healthcare infrastructure, improving quality of healthcare services will drive the Diagnostic Device (BGA, POC IAA and TCM) Market in Oman in the near future in terms of installations.



Report Scope

Time Period Captured in the Report

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021F-2025F

Equipment Manufacturers

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott

Siemens Healthineers

Nova Biomedical

Radiometer

Techno Medica

Instrumentation Laboratory

i-Sens

Opti Medical

Eschweiler

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Executive Summary (Industry Overview, Challenges & Trends along with competition and way forward)

1.2. Executive Summary based on the total installed base and revenue for BGA, IAA and TCM



2. Oman Healthcare System

2.1. Country overview of Oman (country demographics, major industries, GDP, Trade scenario)

2.2. Demographics of Oman (Population Stats in Oman)

2.3. Healthcare Infrastructure in Oman (No. of Hospitals by type, No. of Beds by type of Hospitals, No. of Public Clinics)

2.4. Understanding the Omani Governates (Hospitals, Clinics., Hospital Beds, Doctors, Nurses in 2020

2.5. Prevalence of Diseases in Oman; Cardiovascular diseases, Neonatal Diseases and Immunological Disease



3. Oman Blood Gas Analyzer, POC Immunoassay Analyzer and Transcutaneous Monitor Market Analysis

3.1 Business cycle of the three devices Blood Gas Analyzer, Immunoassay Analyzer and Transcutaneous Monitor Market Analysis

3.2 Value Chain Analysis from the import of the device till it reaches the end user

3.3 Challenges and Bottleneck prevailing in the Industry

3.4 Competitive Landscape of BGA, IAA And TCM of the diagnostic equipment

3.5 Cross comparison of Major Brands (such as Roche , Radiometer & IL) on the basis of qualitative parameters such as Device names, Best Seller & Recent Developments

3.6 Cross comparison of Major Brands (such as Roche , Radiometer & IL) on the basis of quantitative parameters such as cost per test, price of the device and more



4. Oman Blood Gas Analyzer Market

4.1. Executive Summary (Current Scenario, Key Highlights, Growth Drivers)

4.2. Market Size for Blood Gas Analyzer in Oman (Installed base)

4.3. Market Segmentation for the Blood Gas Analyzer Products basis installed base (By type of Product, Type of Device, type of sales model, type of workload, type of entity, type of demand By type of end user, type of region on the basis of installed units)

4.4. Brand Shares (on the basis of Installed units: Abbott, Radiometer, Roche, and Others)

4.5. Future of the BGA Market and way forward



5. Oman POC Immunoassay Analyzer Market

5.1. Current Market on the basis of total installations, market segmentations, current challenges and drivers, 2020-21F

5.2. Market Share of the major brands for POC IAA, POC Handheld IAA & POC Benchtop IAA, 2021F

5.3. Future Market on the basis of total installations, market segmentations and Future Growth Drivers, 2021-26F



6. Oman Transcutaneous Monitor Market (TCM Market)

6.1. Current Market on the basis of total installations, market segmentations, current challenges and drivers, 2020-21F

6.2. Future Market on the basis of total installations, market segmentations and Future Growth Drivers, 2021-26F

7. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b87ogt