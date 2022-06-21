Global Molecular Diagnostics Markets, 2022-2030: Increase in Demand for Point-of-Care Facilities, Growing Prevalence of Target Diseases, & Increasing External Funding for R&D

Dublin, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Instruments, Reagents), by Test Location, by Technology (PCR, Sequencing, INAAT, TMA), by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global molecular diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 31.9 billion by 2030, and is expected to decline at a CAGR of -1.6% from 2022 to 2030

The contraction in the market will be due to the decline in demand for molecular testing for COVID-19. However, factors such as the rising geriatric population and increasing demand for technologies such as NGS is expected to drive market growth.



Molecular diagnostics plays an important role in infectious disease testing as they can yield effective and fast results. Hence, the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections & infectious diseases is projected to drive the market over the forecast period. Increasing incidence and awareness regarding genetic disorders is further anticipated to accelerate market growth.

The miniaturization of three basic molecular assays-nanobiotechnology, biochips, and microfluidics are expected to increase the accuracy and specificity of diagnostic outcomes, and hence, increase the demand for molecular diagnostic products. These improvements are expected to enhance the availability of PoC molecular diagnostic tests to yield quick and effective test results.



Companies are expanding their product portfolios with the acquisition of smaller companies. For instance, in March 2021, Hologic announced the acquisition of Diagenode-a molecular diagnostic company with a wide range of PCR instruments, facilitating the detection of over 30 bacteria-for USD 159 million.

Similarly, in April 2021, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. acquired GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. at a price of USD 24.05 per share in cash, and it holds around 82.89% of total shares of GenMark Diagnostics. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has proprietary technologies, such as eSensor XT-8 and ePlex, which can be utilized in developing tests for infectious diseases, including bloodstream infections.



Key players are enhancing their range of testing options for real-time PCR instruments by increasing R&D activities for the development of kits that target emerging diseases or by entering into agreements with other kit manufacturing companies. These include the introduction of Cobas HPV test assay in Cobas 4800 by Roche Diagnostics.

The introduction of tuberculosis testing Xpert assay on GeneXpert platform by Cepheid is an example of such advancement. Such advances are anticipated to drive the global molecular diagnostics market.



Molecular Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

Reagents dominated the overall market majorly driven by the high usage rate of reagents due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PCR technology accounted for a revenue share of 64.6% in 2021. The increased use of PCR for the diagnosis of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases is one of the major reasons for its dominance.

Self-testing or OTC segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment, over the forecast period, as it facilitates early diagnosis and constant patient monitoring. The launch of COVID-19 molecular self-tests is also expected to boost the growth of this segment.

North America commanded the highest revenue share in 2021, driven by a high disease prevalence, proactive government measures, high testing rate for COVID-19, technological advancements, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure. .

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Increase in geriatric population

Introduction of technologically advanced products

Increase in demand for point-of-care facilities

Growing prevalence of target diseases

Increasing external funding for R&D

Outbreak of COVID-19

Market Restraint Analysis

Presence of ambiguous regulatory framework

High prices of molecular diagnostics tests

Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

New product launch

Mergers and acquisitions

Expansion

Partnerships

Marketing & promotions

Market entry strategies

Company Profiles

Abbott

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Hologic, Inc. (Gen Probe)

Illumina, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

GRIFOLs S.A.

Qiagen

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Siemens Healtineers

Sysmex Corporation

